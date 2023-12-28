Mid-season report card: Bathurst teams strive for big improvements

IT'S mostly been an opening half of the season to forget for St Pat's Old Boys, Rugby Union, City Colts and Bathurst City in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition.
But the good thing is that there's still a long way to go.
Orange's three sides lead the way at the midpoint of the 2023-24 season and it's going to take some much improved cricket from the Bathurst squads to change that.
As we enjoy the Christmas and New Year's break let's take a look at what the Bathurst sides can do to climb the ladder, and who has been leading the way for each team.
Ladder position: Fourth
Top contributors: Bailey Brien (299 runs) and Connor Slattery (13 wickets)
What's been encouraging: Brien has been exceptional with the bat and the team will take heart knowing that the next two guys on the scorers list, Slattery (148) and Adam Ryan (132), are capable of taking another step with the willow.
It also can't be stressed enough what Ben Parsons' addition to the squad has done for rounding out the team in a complete manner.
He makes for a great opening bowler duo with Mitch Taylor and has the fourth most runs for the team so far.
What can improve: The Saints have lost both games this season where they've done the chasing.
If Pat's find themselves batting second they'll need to do a better job at piecing together partnerships.
That could be something they have a chance to correct against Orange City when play resumes.
Ladder position: Fifth
Top contributors: Hugh Taylor (181 runs), Brad Rayner and Jacob Ryan (Eight wickets)
What's been encouraging: The run towards the Christmas break was of vital importance for Rugby after they'd made a poor start to their season.
Their wins over Orange City and City Colts were nothing short of emphatic, and it brought an end to a four game losing run that started their campaign.
Those were well-rounded team efforts, and it saw a strong squad on paper truly live up to the billing.
The merge with ORC has given Rugby some great talent, and it presents them with a great opportunity to trouble the top teams in the competition - especially with the ball - and they now look like a group capable of making it happen.
What can improve: Still, it's just a two game sample size for a team that's buckled under pressure on a couple of occasions.
During that losing run there were often moments where one partnership from their opponents or a rough run of bowling would tip the scales against them.
Plus, they're still waiting for one batter to string together a couple of big games.
There's been no-one who's left their mark in a big way with the bat this year, though Hugh Taylor has come the closest to doing so.
Ladder position: Sixth
Top contributor: Dan Casey (180 runs and 14 wickets)
What's been encouraging: It's great for Colts to know that if one of Henry Shoemark, Russ Gardner or Dan Casey has a great day with the bat then they're taking one big step towards victory.
The trio look as dangerous as ever when they get going.
Colts also recently welcomed back Israel Symmington into their team so that gives the bowling attack some much-welcomed lift going into January.
What can improve: The team still has the ability to throw a game away in a blink of an eye when a couple of wickets fall.
They've done that twice this season against Orange City and Rugby Union, and if they want to be considered title contenders that's something that can't happen a third time.
Players in the middle and lower order need to show some grit when things don't go well for their teammates higher up the batting card.
They'll play host to Bathurst City at Loco Oval when play resumes next weekend.
Ladder position: Seventh
Top contributor: Clint Moxon (219 runs and 12 wickets)
What's been encouraging: Redbacks have been scoring runs quite well this campaign, and outside of their horror round two defeat to Cavaliers there's been plenty of bright spots in that department.
Young talents like Blake Kreuzberger and Liam Cain have each shown glimpses of what they're capable of with the bat and ball respectively.
They'll look to bring their Western representative experience into these games against older opponents and produce a back half of the season to remember.
What can improve: There's flashbacks to last season going on here, where the team have found themselves falling back on the in-form Clint Moxon to dig them out of trouble.
The all-rounder leads both the batting and bowling charts for the side and Redbacks need a few more big performances from their other experiences campaigners to lift them off the bottom.
Outside of their round one win over Rugby Union the Redbacks have also struggled to restrict their opponents' totals, so bowling will be going under the microscope when the season resumes.
It'll all be about tight lines and good energy in the field when they make their return against Colts.
