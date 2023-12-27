UPDATED | Site cleared after Great Western Highway crash

UPDATE
THE site has been cleared after a car crash on the Great Western Highway near Linden in the Blue Mountains.
The incident was reported at just past 9am on Thursday, December 28 and Live Traffic reported that the site had been cleared at around 10.20am.
EARLIER
A CAR crash is being reported on the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains during another day of holiday traffic on the road.
Live Traffic is reporting that one of two eastbound lanes is closed at Linden, between Faulconbridge and Lawson, due to the crash just after 9am.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW are attending.
The incident at Linden follows a crash involving four vehicles on the highway yesterday that closed one of three westbound lanes near Glenbrook.
In the lead-up to Christmas, Transport for NSW predicted December 27 would be the busiest day for westbound travel from Sydney towards Lithgow and January 28 would be the busiest day for those heading eastbound from this region towards Sydney.
Transport for NSW warned that it would again hold vehicles at Hartley if traffic queuing begins eastbound at Mount Victoria.
