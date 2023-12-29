Cody's life-changing café job: 'It feels like I am in a place where I belong'

WHEN the opportunity arose to work in the kitchen at Café Viva, Cody Robinson didn't anticipate how much it would change his outlook on life.
On Thursdays, you'll find him preparing food for The Big Lunch, a free weekly community event held at the café.
He also, through Viva Eats, helps to prepare meals for people unable to cook for themselves in a similar arrangement to Meals on Wheels.
In addition to the job giving him new skills, confidence and financial independence, it has shown him that working in hospitality is possible, and now he aspires to work in a restaurant one day.
"When I start to cook, it feels like I am in a place where I belong," Mr Robinson said.
"It feels like I can really put my heart and soul into cooking."
Like many of the employees at Café Viva, Mr Robinson is a person with a disability.
He has been diagnosed with ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder), ODD (oppositional defiant disorder) and mild autism, as well as having difficulty with his speech from time to time.
It means everyday tasks can be challenging for him at times, but when he's at Café Viva, he's surrounded by people who can help him when he needs it, giving him the freedom to explore his passion for cooking.
"It feels like up here [at Café Viva] is a safe home for me, that I can let my cooking ideas and inspiration run wild with how things get prepared, the new skills I've learned, and the amazing team that I'm with," he said.
Prior to Café Viva, his cooking experience was limited to preparing simple food at HopeCare.
It was a positive experience for him, but working at Café Viva placed him in an environment where he could thrive and took his cooking skills to the next level.
"It felt like I could do more and do better, and once I came here I felt like I really belonged here, felt like I was a part of the team," Mr Robinson said.
And he can't stress enough how much he appreciates the people he works with.
"Up here it feels like a really big family," he said.
"... We count on each other. That's what I love about being up here."
The feedback from people who take part in The Big Lunch also adds to his enjoyment of the job.
"We get a lot of good feedback on how the meal went and I enjoy seeing people enjoy the food that we cook," Mr Robinson said.
"It gives me joy to see a smile on people's faces, and when they say, 'Where's the tip [jar]?', I just say that this is a free lunch, this is a way of us to give back to the community like you've done for us, and it makes me feel really happy that I can be part of this wonderful team and do this wonderful stuff."
While content with preparing food for The Big Lunch each week, Mr Robinson dreams of doing more someday.
He would like to help with Vivability's professional catering business if the opportunity arises.
"I wouldn't mind helping April [See] do the catering and help her deliver it. That is one thing I would like to achieve and try to do it, because it will give me something brand new to learn," he said.
Beyond that, he'd love to work in a restaurant one day.
"Cooking is a passion for me," he said.
"One of my big dreams that I hopefully can achieve is working in a professional restaurant, so me being up here has actually been a positive benefit for me.
"... It gave me a new perspective on what I'm capable of doing."
