Mild end to the month is cooling those searing December stats

A MORE mild end to December is dragging Bathurst's mean maximum for the month back to something approaching normality.
Having recorded 14 days over 30 degrees at the airport weather station in a run that began on December 5 and was only interrupted once (by a 28.7-degree day on December 16), Bathurst was on track for an historically hot month overall.
But a 19.1-degree day on December 20 and temperatures in the 20s since have shifted the numbers.
Bathurst now has a mean maximum for this month so far of 29.5 degrees - still up on the long-term mean for December of 26.8, but not as dramatically so.
Our hottest day of this month so far, 36.9 degrees on December 9, is not going to be bettered before January arrives, according to the forecast.
And our coldest minimum, 8.3 degrees on December 17, is also likely to stand as the month winds down.
They are both well up on last December, when Bathurst's hottest day was a mild 32.1 degrees and the city's coldest start was just 1.8 degrees.
At this stage, the forecast for New Year's Eve is an overcast day in the early 20s.
Meanwhile, the most recent heavy rain in the Fish and Campbells catchments appears to have worked its way through Bathurst.
The Macquarie River at White Rock got to 1.2 metres in the early evening on Boxing Day and was at 1.02m at 10.30am on Thursday, December 28.
The Macquarie at Bathurst reached 0.72m in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27 and was at 0.56m just after 10am on Thursday, December 28.
