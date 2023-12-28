As Orange plans $2m Adventure Playground revamp, have a look at Bathurst facility's early days

AN almost $2 million revamp of the Orange Adventure Playground is one step closer.
Design plans are now complete, while tenders opened in late December and will close in mid-February.
Construction is expected to take about four months.
Orange City Council said last year that the playground, built by the community in 2002 in the city's north, had "begun to show signs of deterioration and wear", so consultants Civille Pty Ltd had been asked to develop a new concept masterplan for the facility.
Digital renders of the proposed new adventure park include a slide, splash park, climbing frame, in-ground trampoline, swings and restoration of the existing wooden castle.
"Plans look really good," deputy mayor Gerald Power told the Central Western Daily in December.
"The splash park will definitely be a positive out there ... Housing it all in the one area is an absolute no-brainer."
The revamp of the ageing playground at Orange Botanic Gardens is expected to cost about $1.93 million, the majority of which will come via a NSW Government grant.
"Designs will come back to council and we'll go from there," mayor Jason Hamling said.
The project is part of bigger plans for the Orange Botanic Gardens, which includes a giant "free flight" bird aviary that has been proposed by council staff.
VICTORIA Park was announced in April 2008 as the site of the city's new $500,000 Adventure Playground.
The Western Advocate reported at the time that the site was favoured because it was close to tennis and netball courts, the miniature railway and tenpin bowling alley.
The budget for the project had increased to $1 million by May 2008, which included an amenities block and changes to off-street parking.
A first draft of the design plan was released in July 2008 and tenders were called late that year.
Work started in June 2009 and a replica Diprotodon skeleton (to be buried in the sandpit) arrived the next month.
October 2009 brought the news that the Adventure Playground would not have a fence around it, while the landscape gardeners were at the site by November 2009.
The playground opened in late December that year.
Just a month later, though, in January 2010, vandals set fire to a section of the maze. The fire was extinguished before it could spread, but one of the popular mirror boxes was destroyed.
