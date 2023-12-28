Elderly man stabbed out the front of his home in Dubbo, police say

POLICE say an 84-year-old man was stabbed out the front of his home in Dubbo after he was allegedly approached by a man demanding money.
Emergency services were called to a home in Baird Drive, West Dubbo at about 5.15pm on Wednesday, December 27.
Police say they were told the 84-year-old man was approached by a man demanding money and there was a struggle between the two during which the homeowner suffered several slash wounds to his forearm.
The armed man left the scene and a passer-by gave first-aid to the injured resident before he was taken to Dubbo Hospital and treated for three lacerations to his left arm, according to police.
The injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Dubbo police established a crime scene and have started an investigation.
The man who police would like to speak to is described as being aged between 15 and 25, of slim build and wearing black pants and jacket with white shoes.
Police say he had an orange shirt covering his head.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about the incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area, is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
