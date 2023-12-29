Three additional houses permitted to be built on Stewart Street property

BATHURST Regional Council has given the green light to plans for the construction of three new dwellings and the four-lot subdivision of a property in Stewart Street.
The new dwellings will join the existing three-bedroom home at 316 Stewart Street, which the developer had sought to retain despite receiving advice from council staff that it could be demolished.
In the Statement of Heritage impact, the project was referred to as a "cluster housing development".
One of the new two-bedroom homes would be located in front of and attached to the existing home, while the other two would be built at the back of the property and attached to each other.
In addition to constructing the new homes, council's development consent permits the property owner to demolish an existing outbuilding, remove three trees on the property, make alterations to the existing home, and construct retaining walls as high as 1.4 metres.
The approval comes after several revisions to the plans in response to issues raised during the assessment process.
While the proposal was largely compliant with the development standards, it did breach the residential density requirements by 0.2 persons, as well as fell nine square metres short of the required private open space.
Regarding residential density, council determined that the variation was "numerically minor" and "acceptable" in this instance.
Council also said the variation to private open space for dwelling A in the development was acceptable, citing several reasons, including that the dwelling also had access to open space along the remaining frontage of the lot and can access open space greater than the designated private open space area.
During the public notification period, one submission was received from a neighbour, who objected to the development.
The submission labelled the plans an "overdevelopment of the site" and raised concerns around privacy, density and stormwater disposal.
Council staff said the applicant had addressed the concerns raised in the submission and that the development application could be supported.
Councillors voted in favour of it at the December 13, 2023 ordinary meeting.
