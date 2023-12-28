Carl's Jr camp-out, restaurant addition and William Street plan | Best-read from April

WITH the end of the year in sight, the Western Advocate is looking back on some of the best-read stories of each month of 2023 - from wild weather and road closures to the opening of new businesses or development proposals for others.
These were some of the stories that got readers' attention in April.
FOUR mates waited almost nine hours in the late autumn cold to be the first to try the new Carl's Jr restaurant on the Sydney Road.
Before the outlet officially opened at 10am, the first 50 people were ushered in at 9am and rewarded with free burgers for a year.
Hannah Letherbarrow was the first in line, having arrived at midnight alongside her friends Zachary Williams, Joe Hickey and Nick Fogo.
She said she was inspired to wait out overnight after seeing the promotion on Facebook.
"I sent a screenshot to Nick and said 'we should definitely do this'. Nick didn't want to, but I said we were," she said.
"At 11pm last night, we thought, why not? We did one drive by and saw no-one there, so we just went there and parked."
If the store had opened instead in the middle of July, Ms Letherbarrow said she was pretty sure she wouldn't have stayed out.
"After this, I'm going home and straight to bed," she said.
CHARLIE Tran, the part-owner and sous-chef of newly opened Italian restaurant Mama Mio, said he had done his research before choosing the city.
Mr Tran had worked as a chef in Vietnam and Italy and had spent four years as the head chef in Katoomba's fine dining restaurant, Darley's, which was hatted for many years.
"While I was working there [Katoomba], I travelled around to see if there were any opportunities to open my own restaurant," he said.
"I have been travelling around the area for a while, around Bathurst, Orange and Mudgee, and I found that Bathurst has a really good community and it's also quite a big city.
"There's also a lot of events here, like the racing circuit at Mount Panorama, and I hear my friends say that the local council really supports small business, and that's why we decided to open here."
He said his philosophy was that what you give is what you receive.
"Everything you do, you work with your heart, you try your best, you bring good quality to the guest and that's why there should be no reason that people don't come back to you," he said.
A DEVELOPMENT application had been lodged with Bathurst Regional Council proposing a Torrens Title subdivision to create 13 lots in White Rock.
Twelve of the lots would be approximately 4000 square metres each and the remaining lot would be set aside for a future subdivision.
The land set to be subdivided was located between O'Connell Road and White Rock Road, with vehicle access being provided from O'Connell Road via Blue Ridge Drive, Woodlands Road, Ridgeview Close and Vista Place.
The lot to be subdivided was created as part of a recent subdivision from the Scots All Saints College (SASC) surplus land.
According to the statement of environmental effects (SoEE), the land was previously used for agricultural purposes and had progressively been surrounded by large-lot residential development and the development of SASC.
THOUSANDS of people made their way through the gates of Tyers Park on April 25 to commemorate Anzac Day.
"Respect the Day" was the theme for the race meeting, which featured The Last Post, The Ode, a minute's silence and two-up.
Many people embraced the fashion theme for the day, "a touch of red", which aimed to pay homage to World War One and the red poppies that grew in the fields of northern France.
THE push for a permanent Changing Places facility to support the needs of residents and visitors with complex disabilities reached an important milestone.
A development application had been lodged to demolish and rebuild a toilet block in lower William Street and the Changing Places facility was to be constructed as part of the project.
A Changing Places facility is a fully-functional public bathroom for people with complex disabilities, which enables them, their family and their carers to enjoy the community more freely.
Bathurst Regional Council had, in 2022, undertaken a feasibility assessment of multiple locations in the city to determine the best site for the facility, including Hector Park and Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
However, the Macquarie Playground Park in William Street was deemed the best candidate.
According to the statement of environmental effects, the location was suitable as it allowed for the renewal of the existing toilet block while also positioning a Changing Places facility close to an existing disability services provider, Vivability.
