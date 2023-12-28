How the offences are stacking up six days into police traffic operation

SPEEDING and drink and drug driving offences continue to crop up as police conduct their high-visibility Christmas and New Year traffic operation on the region's roads.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
While police have largely been happy with the behaviour of motorists in the Chifley Police District area so far, some drivers have been detected flouting the rules.
In the first six days of the operation, police conducted more than 2300 random breath tests on the region's roads, which led to the discovery of four PCA offences for drink driving.
There were also 11 positive roadside drug tests recorded.
Chifley Police District superintendent Bob Noble said there were also close to 100 speeding offences.
"We're still detecting quite a few speeding offences, almost 100 in the Chifley Police District, which is almost 100 too many," he said.
Police are urging motorists to slow down, drive to the conditions, and not get behind the wheel while under the influence of any substance, as well as not to give in to distractions while they travel.
Inspector Scott Allerton, the traffic manager of the Macquarie sector of Traffic and Highway Patrol, said there will continue to be a substantial police presence on roads over the coming days.
"Pretty much everyone we have will be out, because it's primarily our busiest time of the year," he said.
His message to motorists is simple.
"Be mindful of the simple things: not drinking and driving, not taking drugs and driving, ensuring they've had adequate rest while travelling distances of any length," Inspector Allerton said.
"If they notice any adverse behaviour of other drivers, just ring Crime Stoppers or triple zero so we can be aware of it.
"And just be mindful and courteous to other drivers."
Double demerits currently apply for people caught doing the wrong thing.
The police traffic operation will conclude at 11.59pm on Monday, January 1, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.