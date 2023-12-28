'A special night for everyone': Yeo family thanked after annual Memorial

Mat Rue has never lived in Dubbo. He's not a member of the Yeo family or really spent any extended time with them.
But none of that mattered on Boxing Day.
Rue drove Hall Stitched Up to victory in the Gerard Yeo Memorial at Dubbo Paceway and he was all too aware how much the race and result meant.
The race honours the memory of the Dubbo man who died in the Bali bombings in 2002 and always brings a hugely amount of family and friends to the track.
An experienced and hugely successful trainer-driver, the Bathurst-based Rue had won the feature in the past but it still meant just as much on Tuesday night.
"It's a race you look forward to winning because it's the biggest crowd of the year there at Dubbo on Boxing night and pretty much 90 per cent of the crowd is there for Gerard," Rue said.
"It's a special night for everyone involved and, by the same token, I'm sure it's a tough night for all of them, too.
"But they turn out in force and I thank them for putting on a good night."
Tuesday night's feature is one of a number of memorial races run at Dubbo across the year while the majority of tracks in the region have memorial events of their own.
Across at Bathurst on Boxing night, the Shirley Turnbull Memorial was being run and Rue said being part of events like those are some of the most special moments in the sport.
"They've all got their own special meaning," Rue said.
"It's one of the great things that racing does, it puts a lot of emphasis on races like that.
"It was bloody good (at Dubbo). There was a huge crowd and all the family came out on the track (after the race)."
The Gerard Yeo Memorial win highlighted a successful night for Rue.
As well as driving Hall Stitched Up to victory for trainer Andrew Hall, Rue also won with two of his own hopes to finish with a treble.
"It was one of those night where, going in, you look like you could get three or four winners but sometimes you can end up having a tough night and walk away with a handful of placings and not one win," he said.
Heading to Dubbo, Rue felt his best chance was Ideal Timing and the promising two-year-old completed his treble late in the night.
Having been a difficult young horse to work with, the effort put in by Rue - which included sending Ideal Timing to work with friend Josh Turnbull for a period - has proved worthwhile as the gelding broke through for a first win at Dubbo after finishing second twice in two of his first three starts.
A spell is now likely for Ideal Timing.
Rue's other winner came early on with veteran Rockindownunder.
The six-year-old mare has bounced around a few trainers in her career but has found a new lease of life under Rue and scored win number 12 in career start 103 at Dubbo.
The Boxing night treble for Rue continued what has been a strong season for the trainer-driver.
As a trainer, he has 63 victories to his name this season and is now just 19 away from 250 career victories.
In terms of driving, Rue has finished in the first three 43 per cent of the time this season.
