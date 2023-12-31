Western Advocate
Home/Community/History
Our History

Bellows fellows were the maestros of heavy metal | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
December 31 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blacksmith businesses began in Kelso before popping up all over the Bathurst township.
Blacksmith businesses began in Kelso before popping up all over the Bathurst township.

THIS week's photo shows Jerome Ahearn's blacksmith shop at 44 Durham Street in the early 1900s. His apprentice son Harold is also in the photo, as well as a younger family member. Mr Ahearn classed himself as the "practical horseshoer", though these tradesmen are more often than not referred to as a blacksmith or farrier. He also advertised himself as a "general smith".

On the side wall is a sign, "Ahearn's shoeing forge", and on his timber sign at the front of the premises, it says "mining and farming implements a specialty", in reference to his making them and repairing such equipment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.