Bellows fellows were the maestros of heavy metal | Yesterday, Today

On the side wall is a sign, "Ahearn's shoeing forge", and on his timber sign at the front of the premises, it says "mining and farming implements a specialty", in reference to his making them and repairing such equipment.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Blacksmiths were an essential part of the Bathurst community and their skill and ability was depended upon by local citizens to get them out of trouble.
Along with his forge, hammer and anvil, Mr Ahearn could fashion his own tools, such as his range of tongs in various sizes and shapes to grip the pieces of hot metal.
Every Bathurst blacksmith workshop was dominated by one or more large bellows made from timber and leather.
With the use of a forge, which was like a small fireplace with a chimney to the outside, a blacksmith could heat the metal until it became quite soft.
This Bathurst smithy used a number of tools to cut and hammer out what was required.
The forge's efficiency was increased by Mr Ahearn's use of his bellows. He used coal or coke in his forge, which would heat the metal until it glowed red to white hot to make items such as horse shoes, wrought iron items, tools, gate hinges, cooking items for the kitchen, bolts and even nails.
The name "blacksmith" seems to have come from the fact the fire that heated the metal formed a black layer on it.
The smith part comes from "smite" - to smite or hit.
From the earliest days, a large anvil was one of the essential items in a blacksmith's shop, used to bend metals, flatten and shape metals for tools or ploughing equipment and to draw out the metal and lengthen it.
In those early days, blacksmiths like Mr Ahearn needed to be versatile.
A blacksmith also learnt to understand how to harden metal to suit the purpose.
Often, the blacksmith would sharpen tools. He would have a hand-operated grinding stone whereby he could sharpen the edge of the required gold-mining tools or kitchen knives.
Blacksmiths were one of the earliest businesses in Bathurst. They were firstly established in Kelso and then later in the Bathurst township itself, appearing in all parts of town.
Mr Anderson established his blacksmith shop in Seymour Street in 1862 and David McArthur set up in Howick Street in late 1861 near Mockett's flour mill.
In the early 1870s, Rivetts' Coach Works and Blacksmith Shop at Kelso employed George Clark, William Higgins and Henry and John Rivett themselves.
On Mudgee Road (Gilmour Street) was Henry Bruce's blacksmith works, though he didn't remain open long before working for the Rivetts.
Others in Bathurst were Mr J. Newling in Piper Street and Mr S.R. Davis in George Street.
William Mason started his blacksmithing business near Esrom, while John Pryor's establishment was out on the Vale Road.
To shoe a customer's horse, Mr Ahearn removed the old shoe using pincers or shoe pullers. Then he prepared the hoof by trimming the wall of the hoof to the length he required with his nippers, a sharp plier-like tool.
He then used a hoof knife to trim the sole of the hoof as the shoes prevented the horse's hoof from wearing down as it normally would without shoes.
He then measured the shoes to the animal's foot and reshaped it if required using his forge, hammer and anvil.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.