Council flags timeline for land release of 90 lots in Windradyne

THE first lots in the Windy 1100 subdivision are expected to become available in just a few months as construction inches closer to completion of stage one.
Windy 1100, which connects Richardson Street and Governors Parade, will be Bathurst Regional Council's first significant land release in around four years.
Council's director of Corporate Services and Finance, Aaron Jones, said around 90 lots will be available in stage one of the new Windradyne subdivision.
"The first release is expected by the end of April, 2024 and will include approximately 90 lots," he said.
At this stage, council has not determined a sales price for any of the land, nor the method of sale.
A ballot draw system has been used to sell land in council-owned subdivisions previously.
There is not a lot of land available in Bathurst at the moment, with most residential land priced at between $300,000 and $400,000.
Two more stages are planned for the Windy 1100 subdivision following the release of stage one land in mid 2024, but council is still determining when those further releases will occur.
"The remaining lots will be released progressively, dependant on the construction progress of the later stages and market conditions," Mr Jones said.
Construction on the subdivision is progressing well, with the construction of roads, kerb and guttering, stormwater drainage, sewer reticulation, potable water reticulation, electrical services, telecommunications, landscaping and associated utilities trenching all now complete.
"There were some delays during the construction, mostly relating to weather, however the delays have not impacted the overall delivery of the project," Mr Jones said.
Work was paused on December 22, 2023 for the Christmas and New Year period, with crews expected to return to the site on January 8, 2024.
Mr Jones said the remaining work to be carried out in 2024 includes subdivision registration for stage 1a, and other works to complete the remaining stages of the project.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article attributed quotes to council's director of Engineering Services. The story has been corrected.
