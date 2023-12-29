Flood of ideas: IBM identity will be speaker at February event

AN IBM identity will feature when startup hub and co-working space Upstairs holds a special event in February.
Nicholas Flood, IBM Technology vice-president and IBM Australia country leader, will deliver the keynote address at an event which, Upstairs says, will bring together those who use the Russell Street space and business-people from across the Central West.
Also involved will be alumni of Upstairs' entrepreneurial workshop program Accelerate.
Mr Flood is described as being an active member on a range of industry associations and boards, as well as being passionate about shaping the role technology can play in addressing challenges and enabling opportunities in the digital economy.
The Accelerate at Upstairs Welcome Event, where Mr Flood will deliver the keynote address, will be held on February 15 from 5pm.
Meanwhile, the team at Upstairs say they were thrilled to learn recently that they had received a notice of motion from Sam Farraway MLC in the NSW Parliament.
The acknowledgement highlighted the Upstairs team's commitment to innovation, particularly through the Accelerate program, which is supported by the NSW Government Accelerating Regional Innovation Fund.
"While there is a short break over the holidays, the Accelerate@Upstairs activities recommence in February with a series of workshops, seminars and short lunchtime bites," a spokesperson said.
