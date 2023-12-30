A tip of the hat to this whimsical addition to the Ben Chifley statue

NOW that's more like it.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The statue of Bathurst's favourite son that features prominently in Canberra's parliamentary precinct has been the victim of vandals before.
But the latest tampering with the homage to former treasurer and prime minister Ben Chifley was whimsical rather than destructive.
A Bathurst resident who was in the ACT came across the statues of Mr Chifley and John Curtin - in their roles as treasurer and prime minister, respectively - with Christmas hats jauntily attached.
The local man said he was pleased to see that no-one had decided to remove the hats, thinking it added rather than detracted from the statues considering the time of year.
The statues of Mr Chifley and Mr Curtin, unveiled in 2011 by then-PM Julia Gillard, mark the route they used from the Kurrajong Hotel (where they used to stay) to Old Parliament House.
Not everyone is a fan of the homage to Mr Chifley, though.
Early this year, the Canberra Times reported that someone had snapped the pipe off the statue of Bathurst's favourite son for the second time in a year.
When the pipe was first snapped off, sculptor Peter Corlett had created a replacement that was welded back on.
With the second act of vandalism, though, the artist said he was "just dumbfounded".
"It's stupid. It's silly. It's mindless," he said.
The pipe was a trademark for Mr Chifley - whose home in Bathurst reopened to the public in mid-2022 after refurbishment and renovations - when he was treasurer from 1941 and then Australia's 16th prime minister from 1945 until 1949.
Mr Chifley is also commemorated with a statue in Bathurst in a small park in Commonwealth Street not far from the hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.