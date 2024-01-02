Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fuming over the loss of footpath funding amid council cost-cutting

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
January 2 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DISABILITY advocate Bob Triming is disappointed that footpath maintenance is one of the areas losing funding in council's pathway to sustainability.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.