Fuming over the loss of footpath funding amid council cost-cutting

DISABILITY advocate Bob Triming is disappointed that footpath maintenance is one of the areas losing funding in council's pathway to sustainability.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In December, 2023, Bathurst Regional Council agreed to a list of variations to the general fund, totalling more than $1.5 million.
Among the savings was reducing expenditure on footpath and cycleway maintenance by $100,000, which was one of the more expensive individual cuts on the list of variations.
While Mr Triming accepts that there has been additional expenditure on new footpaths and maintenance over the last year or so, it doesn't change the fact that existing footpaths across the city are deteriorating.
"... I still argue the fact that, due to the large number of yellow markings we see on footpaths, now is not the time to reduce foot path maintenance," he said.
"Whilst some of these yellow markings indicate minor issues, there are some which denote large cutouts and or drops in the sealed surface."
Meanwhile, there are subdivisions that don't have any footpaths at all, or ones that are inaccessible for people with mobility issues.
"There is still a huge number of subdivisions without sealed footpaths on the busy access roads and in one case recently bought to my attention a footpath in a new subdivision has no way of accessing it as there are no laybacks," Mr Triming said.
"This foot path leads to some disability care homes."
He has also raised concerns with council about the recently refurbished block of Howick Street, between George and William streets, which included work to two accessible parking spaces.
One of the two spaces does not have a layback, making it only suitable for rear-loading vehicles.
Mr Triming has urged council to fix this as soon as possible, to ensure it conforms with the current standards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.