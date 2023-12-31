Snow, hospital disappointment ... and that Facebook post | Best-read from May

WITH a new year beginning, the Western Advocate is looking back on some of the best-read stories of each month of 2023 - from wild weather and road closures to the opening of new businesses or development proposals for others.
These were some of the stories that got readers' attention in May.
WINTER came early as a cold snap was predicted to bring the first snowfall of the year.
Snow was forecast across the region's high country with almost a month left before the calendar flipped over to June.
In the end, snow was reported in Yetholme and the Jenolan area on Sunday, May 7.
Bathurst limped to a top of just 9.4 degrees (recorded at the airport) on the Sunday and followed that up with 8.9 degrees the next day.
MAYOR Robert Taylor said he was keeping a close eye on the fallout from a controversial Facebook post from Ben Fry, but stopped short of calling on the deputy mayor to resign.
The mayor's comments came after two councillors said they wanted Cr Fry to step down as deputy mayor after his post labelling a silent display as "anti-vaxxer propaganda" was met with outrage in parts of the community.
The post, which Cr Fry had since retracted and apologised for, was referencing the Forest of the Fallen pop-up installation in Bathurst, which shared stories of people who the organisers allege were left seriously injured or had died after having a COVID-19 vaccine.
Cr Fry also made a separate comment on social media, which the Western Advocate had obtained a copy of, indicating the mayor supported his stance.
But Cr Taylor told the Western Advocate he had "no part in this issue" and had discussed the situation with the deputy mayor.
"After my full evaluation of the situation and noting a post where I have been misquoted by Cr Fry, I've had no part in this issue and have discussed directly with Cr Fry with regards to incorrectly quoting myself and his comment on social media," he said.
"Should there be further complaints from the community on this issue, I'll be advising Cr Fry to evaluate his options of his position as deputy mayor until all the issues on this matter have been resolved through the appropriate channels."
In his apology, Cr Fry said he appreciated the "cordial and polite phone discussions I have had, and emails I have received" from people who objected to his Facebook post, and said he was reviewing the articles, personal stories and news sources they had provided to him.
AN Australian rules footballer who broke his leg in a match in Bathurst described his four-day wait for surgery as a "massive debacle".
Ji Hartland, who plays for the Bathurst Giants in the AFL Central West men's tier one competition, sustained his injury in a match with rivals Bathurst Bushrangers on Saturday, May 13 at George Park 2.
Mr Hartland was transported to Bathurst Hospital after he sustained his injury, but it wasn't until around midday on Tuesday, May 16 that he was transferred to Orange Base Hospital.
There, he waited a further day for surgery, before finally returning home on Thursday, May 18.
Mr Hartland claimed that when he arrived at Bathurst Base Hospital for treatment on May 13, he was told Orange had a bed available that night, however, there wasn't an ambulance available to transport him.
"It was a massive debacle trying to have surgery," Mr Hartland said.
"All of the Bathurst nurses, my family and myself were not happy at all with my treatment in regards to having to pretty much survive in ED [the emergency department] - not even in a room - with a broken leg, living off all the painkillers, in all fairness."
In a statement to ACM, a spokesperson said the Western NSW Local Health District "acknowledges and apologises for the delay and additional stress" Mr Hartland experienced after sustaining a serious injury.
They said the health district is "committed to providing safe, timely access to healthcare for all patients".
The spokesperson said "emergency surgeries are prioritised based on urgency and clinical need, as determined by treating clinicians".
"At times, transfer to an alternative facility is required for a higher level of care before, during or after the procedure," the spokesperson said.
ALMOST four years after plans first came to light, Taco Bell was getting ready to open the doors of its Bathurst restaurant.
Taco Bell Australia chief management officer Andrew Howie was anticipating a huge crowd would want to try out the new store for the first time.
"We service thousands of people on the first day and then that momentum continues usually for a few months, so that is pretty exciting," he said.
He was asking customers to be patient with staff.
While they had been in training for weeks and had been able to practise with pre-opening day deliveries, the opening was to be their first experience with a full store of customers.
"Our first day is always massively popular, and we just ask people to come along, be patient and be kind," Mr Howie said.
"It's a new team who are doing their absolute best, and it's not just one day that we're open."
WITHIN days of the construction fencing coming down, vandals had left their mark on the new-look Centennial Park.
Several of the newly-planted trees had been snapped at their trunks.
Bathurst Regional Council's acting recreation manager, Adrian Potts, said replacements had been ordered for the three trees that were damaged.
They would be installed during council's winter street tree planting works program.
The act of vandalism so soon after stage one of Centennial Park's upgrade was opened had left council disappointed.
Stage one of the works at Centennial Park included earthworks, site levelling and formalisation of the main cross paths and stamped concrete path network.
A formal avenue of trees had been planted along the path network and irrigation, lighting and seating had also been installed.
