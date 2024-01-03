What you can expect to see on Australia Day in Bathurst

AUSTRALIA Day will honour some of Bathurst's most outstanding citizens through various events before people are invited to kick back beside the pool.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Plans are well under way for the city's Australia Day celebrations, which will include two ceremonies, as well as activities out in the villages.
Bathurst Regional Council has confirmed its three main events for the day:
The awards ceremony will be an opportunity to honour people who are making positive contributions towards Bathurst.
Nominations have been put forward across the various categories.
"There has been strong interest and nominations in all award categories," a council spokesperson said.
While most awards categories have closed for nominations, there is still time to make submissions for the best events, with the Event of the Year categories not closing until January 7, 2024.
"The Bathurst Region Event of the Year Awards celebrate events that add to the living experience in Bathurst and recognises events that have strengthened Bathurst as a tourist destination," the council spokesperson said.
"The Event of the Year awards provides the opportunity for the event to be recognised for the planning, dedication and commitment that often goes unnoticed.
"There are three categories of the awards: Community event of the year, destination event of the year and new event of the year. Each winner will receive a $1,500 radio advertising package with 2BS B-Rock."
And, for the first time, Living Legends will be announced on Australia Day.
Since the honour roll was introduced in 2015, new inductees have been added for Proclamation Day on May 7.
Australia Day will also be an opportunity to hear from an inspirational person, with the current NSW Young Australian of the Year Lottie Dalziel to attend activities in Bathurst as the city's Australia Day ambassador.
The council spokesperson said the villages are still finalising their plans for Australia Day, but these are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.