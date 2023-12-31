A sea of colour: Photos of Bathurst's New Year's Eve fireworks

IT was in doubt just a few weeks out, but Bathurst's 2023 Party in the Park has gone ahead and has drawn a big crowd to Victoria Park to say farewell to the year.
The highlight, as usual, was the fireworks display, which turned the evening sky into a sea of colour.
And the crowd, as usual, appreciated every fizz, shriek, whistle and explosion of colour.
The Party in the Park, a local institution, looked unlikely to go ahead this year when Bathurst Regional Council announced in early December that it was cancelling the event due to its budget problems.
Only a few days later, though, the Bathurst Business Chamber announced that the event would be running after all thanks to "the generous support" of major sponsors Kelso Electrical Airworx, Vivability Ltd, Professionals Real Estate, Forbutt's Keppel Street Pharmacy, BoxGrove Events and Reliance Bank.
