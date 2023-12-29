Sam, your five reasons to support this CBD development aren't convincing anyone | Letter

AFTER reading the Western Advocate article entitled "Farraway throws support behind BIMC" (December 14, p6), it was a bit refreshing to read mayor Jess Jennings' thoughts on the front page on December 19 ("Depot is past its prime").
However, I must first respond to a couple of Sam Farraway's five lame reasons to support an inappropriate development of a six-storey-high medical centre in the heart of Bathurst's Heritage Conservation Area (HCA).
Farraway says the private hospital is "struggling to attract specialists". Der! That's an understatement.
Most everyone knows there's a staff shortage everywhere at every level, but Farraway is clearly out of touch with what's actually happening in the region and also out of touch with community sentiment in general.
For Farraway's information, it's been reported many times over the past few years at least that the lease of the current private hospital in Gormans Hill has been limited and the owners have other plans for its future.
Even so, that doesn't mean the proposed site in Howick Street is the best site for a new private hospital.
Like some other short-sighted people, such as a few from the business sector who keep bangin' on about how increased foot traffic from a medical centre would revitalise the CBD, Sam Farraway declares the medical centre would bring life to it.
However, yet again, most everyone knows that shopping habits have changed to online shopping, so no private hospital in the BHCA would bring about their desired results.
In fact, the proposed development could actually result in it becoming a white elephant.
I'm reminded of two events this year. First, the private hospital in Orange went into voluntary administration, and second, the Westpoint Medical Centre's move to merge with the Kelso Medical Centre in November this year, only three years after a multi-million-dollar expansion of the Westpoint Shopping Centre.
On the NSW Nats page, it's written that "Sam is a great community advocate ... ", but if he has actually "championed the development in the NSW Parliament", he's out of touch with the majority of Bathurstians who took part in Bathurst Regional Council's (BRC) planning proposal to amend LEP 2014 to increase height restrictions from 12m to 29m to facilitate an ugly, inappropriate development of this size to take place.
As I have written before, of the 217 total submissions received, only 119 actually addressed the planning proposal, with 72 of 119 against and 47 of 119 for.
Therefore, of the 217 submissions received by BRC, 60.5 per cent of respondents did not agree with council's planning proposal to make it possible for this development to happen.
Mainly because it would rip the heart out of Bathurst's HCA, and Australia's oldest inland European settlement would ultimately lose its unique appearance and end up looking like any other trashy, poorly developed town or city in NSW where decision-makers have had no long-term vision.
