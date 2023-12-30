We need the Bathurst Driver Reviver open during these holiday periods | Letter

AS reported in the local media, the Mitchell Highway and the Great Western Highway have had millions of dollars spent on them.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Motorists are getting more frustrated while travelling on these roads because of the upgrading of the roads.
A senior bureaucrat told the media that the work is to improve a huge road safety issue.
With the increasing number of commuters using our road system and the biggest road fatalities in years in NSW, I am apoplectic that our Bathurst Driver Reviver has been closed over the Christmas-new year period 2023/24.
It's such a very important part of the road safety pie.
This service has a proven track record in road safety because people stop, revive and survive.
Is staffing an issue?
When budget constraints at Bathurst Regional Council led to the cancellation of the Party in the Park, the local chamber of commerce members got together to resurrect the New Year's Eve function.
Surely the community, with many service clubs, church organisations, the CWA and NSW Farmers, could help man this most vital part of the road safety mix.
You do not want an unexpected knock on your door by your police to bring distressing news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.