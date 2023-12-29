Highway reopens in early hours after two die in crash, others reported to be critical

THE Great Western Highway reopened near Wallerawang in the early hours of Saturday, December 30 after a horror crash the day before that has left two dead.
The Transport Management Centre announced the highway was open again just after 2am.
Traffic had been diverted through Wallerawang and the edge of Portland.
The Sydney Morning Herald was reporting late on Friday that more than 80 emergency personnel - including police, fire crews, ambulance and the SES - responded to the crash, which had left five people in a critical condition.
The Herald also reported that 21 people had been involved in the crash, ranging from adults to infants, and 15 had been taken to hospital.
It is believed that one car travelling east hit another travelling west before they collided with three other cars.
The incident - just before 1pm - happened at a part of the highway where two of the three lanes are eastbound travel.
The Christmas holidays tragedy on the highway comes about three months after the Great Western Highway was closed for almost 19 hours at Mount Victoria due to a truck and car crash and subsequent fire.
