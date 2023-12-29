Child critical, 16 others injured, following fatal crash near Wallerawang

TWO men are dead and multiple others injured, including one child in a critical condition, following a head-on collision that triggered a series of other smashes, marking one of the worst crashes on our roads in recent history.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
NSW Police revealed further details on the crash on Saturday morning.
About 12.50pm on December 29, emergency services responded to the Great Western Highway, Wallerawang, about 15 kilometres north of Lithgow, after reports of a five-vehicle crash.
An Isuzu D-max - towing a motorcycle trailer - travelling towards Sydney and a Toyota Hilux on its way towards Bathurst collided.
The Toyota then struck a Hyundai Tuscan, causing it to leave the roadway, trapping its occupants.
The eastbound Isuzu then struck a Kia Carnival head-on. A Nissan Patrol - towing a caravan and travelling behind the Isuzu - struck the trailer.
The Isuzu driver, a 42-year-old man, and the Kia driver, a 49-year-old man, were trapped and died at the scene.
In total, 17 people were injured in the crash.
The six passengers of Kia, a 41-year-old woman and five children - aged between five and 15 - suffered varying injuries. They were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Westmead and Westmead Children's Hospital. One child remains in a critical but stable condition, the four others are stable while the woman has since been released.
The Hyundai driver, a 55-year-old man, suffered multiple fractures and was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, while his two passengers were also taken to hospital for treatment. They all remain in stable conditions.
The four occupants of the Toyota and four occupants of the Nissan were assessed at the scene. The two drivers, aged 39 and 42, were taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Chifley Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit and an investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
The Great Western Highway reopened about 2am on December 30. The diversions are no longer in place.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.