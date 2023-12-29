Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Child critical, 16 others injured, following fatal crash near Wallerawang

William Davis
By William Davis
December 30 2023 - 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO men are dead and multiple others injured, including one child in a critical condition, following a head-on collision that triggered a series of other smashes, marking one of the worst crashes on our roads in recent history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.