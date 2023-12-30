Motorcyclist alleged to have been travelling at 140km/h when spotted by police

POLICE say a 20-year-old motorcyclist has had his licence suspended after they clocked him at 140km/h in a residential neighbourhood on Christmas Day.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Orange man, who is a Provisional 1 licence holder, was spotted leaving the Mount Panorama precinct, police say.
Bathurst Highway Patrol acting Sergeant Adam Cross said the motorcyclist turned onto Havannah Street, where he is alleged to have reached a speed of 140km/h before being pulled over at around 11.40pm.
The man's licence was suspended on the spot for a period of six months and he had his number plates confiscated.
He was also issued traffic infringement notices.
It is one of a number of incidents to occur in the Chifley Police District area during the NSW Police Christmas and New Year traffic operation, which is ongoing.
Acting Sgt Cross said police also arrested a man on December 24, 2023 who is alleged to have been in possession of two gel blasters, which are deemed to be firearms.
Police say they stopped the man on Mitchell Drive at around 1.20am for the purpose of a random breath test.
During the stop, they say they discovered he was driving while disqualified and, when asked to complete a roadside drug test, police allege he returned a positive result for cannabis.
Police say a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered the two gel blasters and related ammunition.
The 42-year-old man, who is from Bathurst, was already subject to a firearms prohibition order preventing him from having access to any firearms, and was therefore in breach of that order.
He was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified and possessing unauthorised firearms. He was refused bail.
NSW Police began their high-visibility traffic operation at 12.01am on December 22, 2023.
Up to December 28, officers in Chifley PD had recorded 143 speeding offences, five drink-driving offences, six drug-driving offences, four seatbelt offences, and detected 99 other driving offences.
During that time, they conducted 2357 random breath tests and 511 drug tests.
The police operation will conclude at 11.59pm on January 1, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.