Road spikes deployed south-east of Bathurst in six-hour police pursuit

The man was charged with 13 offences: two counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly; two counts of leave child/young person in motor vehicle causing emotional distress; two counts of drive while suspended; two counts of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (DV); fail to comply with request or signal to stop vehicle; drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous; hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty; not give particulars to owner of damaged property; and breach of bail.

