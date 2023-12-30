Road spikes deployed south-east of Bathurst in six-hour police pursuit

POLICE say two people were arrested and have been charged following a series of pursuits that ended on the Great Western Highway on December 29, 2023.
A Subaru Forester came to the attention of police in Waverley, in Sydney's east, at about 10.40am on Christmas Day when the driver is alleged to have failed to stop the vehicle as directed at a stationary breath-testing site on Bronte Road.
Police say a pursuit was initiated before being terminated on Moore Park Road due to safety concerns.
Police allege the same occupants of the Subaru were then spotted in a Toyota RAV4 at about 2.20pm on Friday, December 29, travelling on Mount Ousley Road at Mount Ousley, in the Wollongong area.
Attempts to stop the Toyota at various locations were unsuccessful and a pursuit was initiated on the Hume Highway at Marulan, before being terminated due to safety concerns, according to police.
According to police, the Toyota is reported to have collided with a number of other vehicles during the pursuit, however, there were no reports of injuries.
Police say a tyre deflation device was successfully deployed on Jenolan Caves Road at Hampton, between Oberon and Hartley, more than 200 kilometres west of where the vehicle was initially spotted on December 29.
Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command monitored the Toyota as it turned onto the Great Western Highway, where police say the vehicle was seen driving in a dangerous manner.
Police allege community members were at risk.
The Toyota continued towards Blackheath, where it entered a service station on the Great Western Highway and is alleged to have crashed into the wall of a building at about 8pm.
Police say the driver, a 27-year-old man, got out of the vehicle and is alleged to have attempted to flee the scene before he was arrested.
The two passengers, a 31-year-old woman and a child, were not injured.
The woman was also arrested by police and both adults were taken to Katoomba Police Station.
The man was charged with 13 offences: two counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly; two counts of leave child/young person in motor vehicle causing emotional distress; two counts of drive while suspended; two counts of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (DV); fail to comply with request or signal to stop vehicle; drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous; hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty; not give particulars to owner of damaged property; and breach of bail.
Police say two outstanding warrants were also executed.
The woman was charged with: police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly; drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous; not give particulars to other driver; and hinder or resist police officer in the execution.
They were refused bail and are due to appear in Parramatta Local Court on December 30, 2023.
