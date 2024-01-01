Bathurst juniors involved in major lead up event for Australian Open

BATHURST juniors are enjoying the opportunity to get up close with some of the world's best tennis players this summer.
Maddi Honeyman, Kayden McLaughlin, Emily Morris, Olivia Morris and Josh Watton are all on ball kid duty for the Sydney portion of the United Cup, a major lead up team event for the Australian Open.
Bathurst's Esther Wong is also part of the Field Of Play volunteering program at the United Cup, helping players out with umbrellas and drinks during changes of ends.
Chloe Braiser adds to the big Bathurst representation on the courts, acting as a supervisor for the ball kids during the tournament.
Bathurst Tennis Centre manager Andrew Mitton said it's exciting to see a lot of new faces having a go.
"Maddie's done the NSW Open and a couple of others but the rest are having their first time at the United Cup, so it's going to be a very exciting time for them," he said.
"We're allowed to take a max of five players down, so we ran some trials and then they do some training after they've been selected from those trials.
"They all have a minimum time of three games on court during their training programs, which get them up to speed.
"It's only a small squad this year. All up there were around 30 kids, so being able to get five of them there is really good. We're really happy with the squad we have there."
The Bathurst Tennis Centre has developed a regular tradition of getting its juniors over to major Sydney summer tennis events for ball kids duties, and that's a trend that Mitton wants to see continue year after year.
He said it's always a great experience in several different ways for the city's juniors.
"It's really good because they have the chance to watch the players, and learn from what they're doing and their mannerisms," he said.
"It's great for them to give a little. It's a volunteer role and it's about them giving a little bit back to tennis. Some of them have gone on with it for a few years and gained recognition for it.
"They also make friends and meet new people as well, since they're down there for quite a while together as a group."
