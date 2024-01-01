Courtyard, wine cellar, spa: Have a look at the century-old Orange home listed for sale

A more-than-a-century-old Orange home that comes with a wine cellar has been listed for sale.
"Soglio", at 9 Sale Street, a couple of blocks south of Summer Street, has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage on a 765 square metre block.
Multiple original fireplaces feature alongside high ornate ceilings, stained glass windows, a courtyard, wine cellar and covered spa pool.
The Sale Street house last sold in 2020, going for a reported $1.56 million, and its listing for sale follows an historic home at 60 Byng Street fetching between $3 and $4 million in December.
"There are lots of renovated double brick homes in Orange that are fantastic, but I don't think anything has been on the market that encapsulates this offer," selling agent Will Miller told the Central Western Daily about "Soglio".
"It's a beautiful renovation that's been very sympathetic to the home from front to back.
"It's allowed [the house] to bring in all this really beautiful natural light into the back living areas ... and really does feel like you're in a little oasis right in the middle of Orange."
An auction is scheduled for February 3, 2024 and a price guide will likely be published in early January.
Another notable recent result in Orange was 41 Sampson Street selling at auction last March for $3.05 million.
