Plane pain, principal's honour and monstrous frost | Best-read from June

WITH a new year beginning, the Western Advocate is looking back on some of the best-read stories of each month of 2023 - from wild weather and road closures to the opening of new businesses or development proposals for others.
These were some of the stories that got readers' attention in June.
REGIONAL Express Airlines (REX) said it would be interested in returning as the operator of the Bathurst-Sydney route, but only if the state government introduced new regulations.
The airline had serviced Bathurst for 20 years, but withdrew from the Bathurst-Sydney route in mid-2022.
The route was taken over by FlyPelican in September 2022, but its time servicing Bathurst proved to be short-lived: it was to cease flights after July 14, 2023.
Deputy chair John Sharp said REX wanted the NSW Government to regulate regional routes, as was done in other states in Australia, including Queensland and Western Australia.
"Because the regional routes are not well-patronised, the costs of operating to smaller, remote areas is quite high," he said.
"In order to make those services viable, state governments regulate them so that there's just one operator on a particular route, and that operator can operate without competition, but under strict guidelines set in place by that state government."
Mr Sharp said the reason REX withdrew from the Bathurst-Sydney route was because it could no longer afford to cross-subsidise it due to competition in other markets from Qantas - claims which Qantas has rejected and called "baseless".
"We're the largest independent regional airline in Australia, and so we were able to cross-subsidise from our profitable operations to keep the Bathurst service going, but in the period post-COVID that simply became too much to bear and we decided to withdraw from the route, having never made any money out of it," he said.
"... The reason we couldn't afford to keep it going was because of the predatory behaviour of Qantas, who had moved into a number of our destinations, like Orange, Broken Hill, Merimbula on the South Coast, up into Wagga from Melbourne, Sydney to Griffith - all these destinations which we've been servicing for years, which enabled us to generate profits in those routes and that enabled us to subsidise and support routes that didn't make money, like Bathurst."
Mr Sharp said the best way to have viable regional airline services "is to do what these other states do, Queensland in particular, where you can have a proper tender process".
"Airlines like Qantas, REX and others tender for particular routes and the state government analyses what's in the best interest of the state and awards that route to a particular airline, and you have, for example, five years of operating on that route under those guidelines that determine frequency and average price, and you have five years of doing that without any competition.
"That means that you can make the route viable, you can provide a service that's guaranteed to the local community, and you end up with everybody getting what they want," he said.
TREES had come down in preparation for the duplication of a section of the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains.
The row of western red cedars at Medlow Bath - which the Blue Mountains Gazette reported were planted after a wind storm in 2011 brought down a row of massive radiata pines - had been removed so that the highway could be widened.
It came after work on the Medlow Bath and Little Hartley sections of the highway duplication was paused by the new Labor state government and then restarted.
Tree and vegetation clearing work at Medlow Bath - from the Mazda dealership to about 400 metres south of Bellevue Crescent - began on Tuesday, May 30 and was expected to last over the winter months, according to Transport for NSW.
It was later reported that branches from eucalypts removed as part of the highway work were being taken to Sydney Zoo to be used as snacks or perches for animals, while Howes Timber had requested some of the radiata pines for axe-throwing practice.
BATHURST High principal Ken Barwick's 32 years of dedication to secondary education were recognised when he was one of four Bathurstians to receive an Order of Australia Medal in the King's Birthday Honours List.
"I was home in the first set of school holidays and I got a strange email. I often delete emails which I think are spam," he said.
"It didn't say much, just please phone this number with a link to a website.
"I just thought I won't press the link, I'll just phone ... they didn't give much away. I just said I got this strange email and they said to me 'it's real'."
He said he didn't think much more of it until he received another email telling him that, following consultation with the Governor-General and the King, his nomination had been approved.
"I've worked my entire career with a lot of outstanding educators who give their heart and soul to the kids they teach and the families they look after," Mr Barwick said.
"I'm not one for awards, I'm one for seeing the impact of the work you do. But it is really nice. It's humbling. It's nice, because of all the hard work, that there are people out there who see it and recognise it."
Along with Mr Barwick, Bathurst's Lyn Brady, Dr Tracey Callinan and David Veness received the OAM honour.
BATHURST'S monster frost on June 21 wasn't a record-breaker, but it deserved its place in the city's hall of fame.
According to Weatherzone, the -7.5 degree minimum recorded at the airport was the coldest June morning for that station in at least 32 years.
The -8.5 minimum recorded at the agricultural station, meanwhile, looked to be the coldest June morning there in about 96 years, according to Weatherzone.
It was close but not close enough to the -9.2 degree morning recorded at the ag station way back in 1927.
Weatherzone said a lingering cold and dry air mass and a slow-moving high pressure system over the south-east were responsible for the freezing weather.
The weather station at Marrangaroo, near Lithgow, recorded -9.6.
BATHURST residents were unhappy about the Minns Government's proposed end to the Regional Seniors' Travel Card.
The $250 travel card was on the chopping block after it had been introduced by the Coalition as a two-year trial at the start of 2020 and then extended for two years.
It was set to expire at the end of the year and Labor had indicated it would not renew the scheme.
Bathurst's Nola Ramsay said the card had been a great asset for her and her husband Ian and it would be disappointing to see it go.
"We've almost used up our transport card and we use it for petrol and taxis to go to medical appointments in the city," she said.
John Hollis had even stronger words.
"I feel the card gives flexibility for the senior people to use taxis, help supplement their cost of living and make it easy to get on buses," he said.
"These are things that are at the fingertips of people that live in the cities.
"Personally, I think Ben Chifley would roll over in his grave if he thought that the Labor Party was to be so disrespectful and lacking in empathy towards the senior members of our community."
Labor stuck with its decision not to renew the scheme.
