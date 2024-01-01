Council needs a better plan when it comes to city park's closure | Letter

$1/
On a recent visit to my home town, I was genuinely surprised to learn about the closure of Machattie Park by Bathurst Regional Council due to an infestation of flying foxes.
It's disheartening to think that future generations of Bathurstians will miss out on the cherished childhood memories I was fortunate enough to create in that park.
Machattie Park has been opened since 1890. As a child, Machattie Park held a special place in my heart.
From joyous Christmas carols to the simple pleasure of feeding ducks, these experiences contributed to a rich tapestry of memories that shaped my youth.
It's a shame that the council's decision denies the young generation of Bathurst the chance to forge similar recollections.
Instead of outright closure, it would be more fitting for Bathurst Regional Council to address the bat relocation and tree safety issues, ensuring the preservation of both the park and the memories it holds for the community.
Is the $260,000 investment to plant trees along the Macquarie Wambuul River really the answer?
It is shifting the problem to another recreational area.
How long will this relocation plan take and what damage and destruction will the historic trees incur in the meantime?
Other councils have done this effectively (ie, Sydney with noise control). Why can't Bathurst Regional Council adopt some of the successful methods rather than spending $260,000 on a wing and a prayer?
