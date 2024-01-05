THROWBACK GALLERY: Looking back at social events from January 2014

What a difference 10 years makes. This week we take a look back at this month, ten years ago. January is always a time of social events and 10 years ago Bathurst was a hive of activity. Some of the events included in this gallery are:
- A Double Birthday Event
With their birthdays only a few days apart, four generations gathered together to celebrate Dianne Barrott's 60th birthday and Marlene Thiele's 80th birthday at The Hub.
- New Year 2014 Party in the Park
Celebration was a real cracker BATHURST'S Party in the Park was the place to be on New Year's Eve, with thousands flocking to the Adventure Playground to be part of the festivities.
- A Great Degree of Celebration
AFTER years of hard work and dedicated study, family and friends gathered at Charles Sturt University recently for the graduation ceremony of 190 students from the Faculty of Arts.
- Christmas Markets 2014
THE sun was shining and the people were smiling at the Bathurst Farmer's Markets held at Bathurst Showground in the lead up to Christmas.
