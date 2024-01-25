Birthdays, weddings and racing: A week of social events from January 2014

From the Western Advocate, Jan 2014
This week we take a look back at January, ten years ago. 2014 was all systems go as the new year began. Some of the events included in this gallery are:
- NSW Fire and Rescue Training.
NSW Fire and Rescue held a training session in the city's CBD on Tuesday night, with full-time and retained fire fighters refreshing their rescue skills.
- Big Crowd for Oberon Night at Paceway
THE Bathurst Showground paceway was taken over by Oberon residents on Friday evening. It was time for the annual Oberon Community Cup Night, which is one of the most popular meetings on the Bathurst Harness Racing Club's calendar.
- Rose McKenna's 18th Birthday
GREASE was the word, or at least the theme of Rose McKenna's 18th birthday party held recently. Rose, who was born in Bathurst on December 27, 1995, is the daughter of Bill and Angela McKenna.
- Bathurst Wedding Gallery of 2013
THE WESTERN Advocate loves to tell the story of a beautiful wedding, so it has compiled an online photo gallery of the Bathurst weddings of 2013 to remember and celebrate these momentous occasions.
- David Johnston's 50th Birthday
DAVID Johnston celebrated his 50th birthday in style with a party attended by family and friends last weekend. Around 25 people attended the birthday dinner, which was held at the Church Bar on Friday night.
