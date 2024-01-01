Having to wait for an MRI at our hospital is not OK | Letter

BATHURST Regional Council has fought hard to get a new hospital and extra medical services for the district.
Over the past 20-odd years, there has been a dramatic change in health, especially in towns like Oberon, Blayney and Rylstone, which now have multi-purpose centres.
Once was the time you or your family could go to your local hospital, but those centres mentioned have been downgraded to have minimal emergency beds.
There is a 99 per cent chance that if you need hospital medical facilities, you will probably end up in Bathurst or Orange.
Thank you to the Federal Government and our local Member for Calare Andrew Gee and our local state member Paul Toole for working with the Federal Government to get Bathurst an MRI machine.
I understand that the number of people using this machine is increasing every day.
A friend of mine has her husband in the Bathurst hospital and he requires an MRI, but the MRI is on a Christmas-new year holiday break.
All those patients at the Bathurst hospital who require an MRI, do they have to wait until Tuesday, January 2 to have an MRI?
