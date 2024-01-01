New Year's Eve done right: 'Minimal intervention' required from police

NEW Year's Eve revellers in Bathurst have been praised for their responsible celebrations on Sunday night.
Officers from Chifley Police District were out in force on December 31, 2023 and during the early hours of January 1, 2024 to ensure people were behaving as they rang in the new year.
There were no major issues on the roads in and around Bathurst, nor any incidents of note as people celebrated at events and venues in town.
Inspector Chris Sammut said, overall, police were pleased with behaviour.
"There were minimal incidents requiring our intervention. All went well and people are to be commended for behaving themselves," he said.
A similar situation was experienced in Sydney, which hosts the major New Year's Eve celebration for NSW.
Operation New Year's Eve 2023 Commander, Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke, said most members of the public were well behaved throughout the evening.
"Every year Sydney welcomes the new year with an extraordinary celebration across the city, and this year has been no different. Pleasingly the vast majority did so in the right spirit. There were few arrests," he said.
New Year's Eve and New Year's Day were the last major hurdles for police during their high-visibility policing operation, which commenced on December 22, 2023.
The operation concluded at 11.59pm on Monday, January 1, 2024.
