New plaque will mark Derek's rail terminal vision at Kelso

A RAIL freight terminal on the edge of Bathurst has been renamed to honour the man whose vision brought it to life.
"Sure, it's a bit of a gamble, but we think it can work," Derek Larnach told the Western Advocate when his company Grainforce officially opened its terminal and rail link off Lee Street, Kelso 10 years ago.
Mr Larnach lost his battle with cancer in early 2022 and his children Wes and Estelle have since taken the reins of the business.
In memory of Mr Larnach, the family have renamed the rail terminal "Dero's Terminal" and have had a plaque made that will be mounted at the front gate.
Grainforce - which these days has more than 30 full-time employees and a further 30 full-time sub-contractors - recently marked the 10-year milestone of its rail service into Sydney's port network.
In that decade, the Larnachs say more than 2.25 million tonnes of product, including food, fibre and processed goods, have passed through the bustling terminal and 1500 trains have replaced trucks on the road, delivering more than 90,000 containers direct to ships.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole joined the Larnachs as they unveiled their "Dero's Terminal" plaque, saying the 10-year anniversary was a great achievement for the family.
The family said Mr Larnach founded Grainforce 35 years ago and it was his dream to create a fully operational rail service for producers in regional NSW looking to get their freight to and from Sydney effectively and efficiently.
They said the service became imperative for keeping the economy going when other transport options were brought to a halt in recent years.
The rail service has overcome drought, fires and floods and has continued to provide a sustainable service, they said.
WHEN he talked to the Advocate in January 2014, Mr Larnach said the rail terminal project had been a vision of his for at least a decade.
"We've extended the rail spur out here and made it operational because there's no other rail terminal in the Central West," he said at the time.
He said the project would get traffic off the Great Western Highway as well as generate business opportunities.
"It will allow us to export food and fibre to Asia," he said. "In reality, this is allowing the Central West to be a gateway to the world.
"There's lots of product that can be packed off-site and brought here by container.
"Basically, we're creating a small, sustainable terminal that can stand on its own."
Two-and-a-half years later, Mr Larnach marked the milestone of the 300th train pulling out of the Bathurst terminal, bound for the Sydney ports.
"The business has been slowly building since 2013 and now moves grain, food, timber, fibre and finished product," he said.
