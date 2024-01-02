Turnbull leaves it to last race of year to bring up century

GROWING up, Nathan Turnbull never imagined that one day he'd end up training more winners in a NSW harness racing season than his father Steve.
But that became a reality on new year's eve when Fliptop Bottleshop's victory in Parkes gave Turnbull exactly 100 winners for the 2023 season, putting him third overall on the state trainer's premiership.
Turnbull left it until his very last starter of the year - just two and a half hours before 2024 began - to achieve a century of victories.
It was looking like a certainty that he'd reach triple figures but upon a return from a trip to the USA it took a while for the stable to fire.
"We've been chasing the 100 over the last month and we got it with dead set the last starter of the year," Turnbull laughed.
"We were flying high before we went over the America. We were going to do it easy. Since we got back it's just taken a while to get back on our feet and get all the horses fit again.
"I put some unwanted pressure on myself over that last month. You think 'I'll do it easily' and then suddenly it's 'Bloody hell I'm running out of time'.
"It was a relief as much as it was jubilant. The little horse I did it with was very deserving as well. He'd run second in his last three starts, and the owners were there too so it was a pretty cool night."
It's the second time Turnbull has reached the century mark after also achieving it in 2022.
Turnbull finished third on the overall NSW trainers winners list, behind Belinda McCarthy (109) and Elizabeth Heath (104), while Bernie Hewitt (95) was close behind in fourth.
The 100 wins also marks the first time that Turnbull has finished a season with more victories than his father, Steve (75).
"Last year Dad and I had a really good race," Turnbull said.
"I got to 100 winners the race before he did last year but we ended up tying in the premiership [on 118 each].
"To finish ahead of dad is something I never thought I'd do. He's a champion. We're having an unreal run at the moment."
Turnbull's son, Jett, also brought up the first big yearly milestone of his young driving career on new year's eve.
Jett took out the night's feature event, the Parkes Cup (1,660 metres), with Mat Rue's favourite Court On The Edge before he won on John Lew's Serene Princess later in the meeting to bring up 50 wins for the season.
Turnbull's made a stunning start to his driving career, which began back in July as soon he turned 16-years-old.
He's already managed to achieve four victories on a single night of racing and will no doubt look to crack the century mark himself in the 2024 season.
