Pub renovations, Fergy's try-fest and a Maccas delay | Best-read from July

WITH a new year beginning, the Western Advocate is looking back on some of the best-read stories of each month of 2023 - from wild weather and road closures to the opening of new businesses or development proposals for others.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
These were some of the stories that got readers' attention in July.
A FORMER Bathurst businessman is now living and making art in an isolated spot by the railway line east of the city.
Artist Alan Bayliss - who previously owned Goods and Chattels in Keppel Street - bought the stationmaster's cottage at Locksley a few years ago.
"The usual migration is to keep going further west, but I moved back towards the east," he said.
"I don't regret the move at all and I can't imagine a more peaceful and lovely place to live.
"I've got the usual remote location problems like patchy mobile phone and internet coverage, but the benefits of living here make the problems seem trivial.
"Some people might think that living just a few metres from a railway line would be a nuisance, but there's not much rail traffic and you soon get used to it."
Mr Bayliss runs Tin Shed Art from a corrugated iron garage next to the renovated stationmaster's house that was built for Locksley Station in the early 20th century.
BATHURST'S third McDonald's restaurant was reported to be all but complete, but its opening date had been delayed until mid-August.
The restaurant, part of a $4.5 million development at Robin Hill at the old Bathurst Automotive Group site, was to be joined by other businesses including Red Rooster, Subway and 7-Eleven.
The McDonald's restaurant had been scheduled to open in late June, but licensee Todd Bryant, who also owns the McDonald's outlets in Kelso and Bathurst, said that it was unlikely to open until mid-August due to development application (DA) requirements.
Despite the delay, he said he was pleased with how quickly the site had developed in recent months.
He said McDonald's was recruiting for the new restaurant and was hoping that 100 staff would be employed ready for the opening.
As of the end of 2023, the new McDonald's had yet to open.
BLAKE Ferguson's first rugby league game at Bathurst delivered on the hype - and then some - as the Wellington Cowboys fullback ran in a hat-trick in his side's 42-12 Peter McDonald Premiership win.
The Bathurst Panthers had no answer for the former Australia and State of Origin player at Carrington Park during a brutal opening half of play in which the Cowboys ran out to a 28-0 lead.
Ferguson completed his hat-trick five minutes into the new half and, even though his side gave up two tries in quick succession, the Cowboys never looked in any sort of trouble.
Wellington put on two more tries late in the game to amplify the pain for the hosts.
Ferguson said it was a treat to see his team fired up from the opening minutes.
"We put ourselves in a great position to keep attacking their tryline. We just need to keep up that mentally that no matter what's happening out there, we've got to keep turning up for each other," he said.
"It's been good to be back home and being around family this year. Hopefully we can keep playing some great football over the next few weeks."
IT had been 18 months since the doors of the O'Connell Hotel closed to the public and the wait for the reopening was continuing.
The hotel was purchased on March 16 by the JB Hospitality Group, owned by Byram and Deborah Johnston.
The owners - and an abundance of local tradespeople - had been working hard since then to ensure the hotel could be restored to its former glory, but the reopening remained in the hands of Liquor and Gaming NSW.
In order for the hotel to reopen as the local watering hole, the venue's liquor licence needed to be renewed.
According to Nathan Johnston, son of the new owners, and communications and operations manager at the JB Hospitality Group, there was only one opportunity per month for this licence to be renewed.
"They only meet once a month to review liquor licences, and we know for a fact that we are without a liquor licence until they meet again in August," he said.
The hotel ended up opening in October.
NEIGHBOURS' concerns about drainage and flooding prompted councillors to defer a decision on a new White Rock subdivision that was recommended for approval.
The development application, for a 13-lot subdivision and associated civil works at the end of Vista Place, was on the agenda for the June 21 Bathurst Regional Council meeting.
Council staff had recommended the proposal be approved, but councillors weren't prepared to make a decision on the night after hearing the pleas from neighbouring property owners during public forum.
Antony and Britt Cullen-Ward called on council not to approve the subdivision as proposed, stressing the impact it would have on their property, which had flooded multiple times in the past.
"Council cannot and should not approve this new development until appropriate, larger stormwater infrastructure is put in place downstream," Mr Cullen-Ward said.
When the item came up on the agenda, councillor Ian North put forward a motion to defer to allow the Cullen-Wards to further discuss their concerns with councillors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.