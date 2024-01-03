Small business struggle, Rob's anniversary and Sofala surprise | Best-read from August

WITH a new year beginning, the Western Advocate is looking back on some of the best-read stories of each month of 2023 - from wild weather and road closures to the opening of new businesses or development proposals for others.
These were some of the stories that got readers' attention in August.
WHEN Zenzali shut up shop on Sunday, August 6, it came after two businesses along the same block - Kings Antiques and Mooi Plants - had said goodbye earlier in the year.
Zenzali, which sold an array of crystals and wellness products, as well as pre-loved clothing, shoes and jewellery, had been open in its George Street home for 18 months.
Owner and holistic wellness facilitator Tammie Bowden said a number of factors had contributed to the final decision, one of which was the cost of living.
"Small business is really hard at the moment," she said.
"Electricity prices are huge, the rent went up this year, and it goes up every year with the CPI [consumer price index] and that doesn't reflect the traffic that we're getting through.
"By the time you pay the rent, pay the electricity and the other bills that come through, plus paying someone else to be in here, I've got to earn more than $1500 a week before I actually even earn anything."
Ms Bowden planned to continue to trade online, via her website, and said she would be focusing her time on her passions, including tarot readings, energy healing, trauma work and reiki.
WHEN Rob Barlow talks about his decision to take ownership of Tablelands Builders, he admits it wasn't the best time in his life for more responsibility.
But the decision he made then has allowed him to lead one of the city's longest-serving businesses for 30 years, and that alone fills him with a sense of pride.
Mr Barlow's 30th anniversary as director came in the same year as Tablelands Builders marked 70 years in business.
The Bathurst building company was started by four German immigrants and it was the last surviving owner, Karl Matiszik, who sold the business to Mr Barlow.
The two went back a long way, with Mr Matiszik interviewing a young Mr Barlow when he was 16 years old and deciding what subjects to take for his Higher School Certificate.
Mr Barlow ended up doing a degree in building construction in Sydney and spent 10 years there.
He returned to Bathurst in 1989.
"I was in town for two hours and Karl rang me and said, 'I hear you're a good carpenter, do you want a job? Can you start on Monday?'. Well, that was Sunday night," Mr Barlow said with a laugh.
He was 29 years old at the time and didn't hesitate to take the job.
Five years later, he was taking over the business from Mr Matiszik, who was looking to move away from the building industry so he could focus on his new business, the Bathurst Convention and Function Centre.
Mr Barlow can't quite recall who approached who, but it was a mutual agreement that he would take over Tablelands Builders.
It was a challenging time, though, as he had to learn to juggle the roles of business owner and father.
"It wasn't a good time in my life," he said.
"Our third child was a baby and it was just crazy hectic."
THE speed limit on a nearly two-kilometre section of Sofala Road, north of Bathurst, was almost halved after a review that looked at factors including the route's crash history and traffic volumes.
Transport for NSW said the assessment followed requests from the public.
It said the speed zone review looked at the 1.83-kilometre section of Sofala Road as it passes the village of Sofala and the intersections with Denison Street and Hill End Road.
Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn said the factors assessed included the location, crash history, road environment, the number of access points, road usage, traffic mix and traffic volumes.
"The review found the existing 100km/h speed limit as Sofala Road passes the village of Sofala was no longer appropriate and that a reduced limit of 60km/h would deliver greater safety for all road users," he said.
"The review found there were deficient sight distances for motorists turning onto Sofala Road from properties and cross-roads."
The reduced speed limit came into effect from Friday, August 25.
A DEVELOPMENT application had been received to turn a tired building on the fringe of the Bathurst CBD into a restaurant.
The former DJ Healey and Sons General Storekeepers building, on the corner of Havannah and Lambert streets, has been many things over the years, including a discount tool retailer, a blinds and shutters store and, most recently, the home of Time Warp Collectables.
The latter closed at the end of June 2023.
A development application lodged with Bathurst Regional Council sought to turn the two-tenancy building into a restaurant and bar.
Under the plans, a commercial kitchen would be constructed at the rear of the building and several non-load-bearing walls would be removed to open up the usable floor space of the new restaurant dining area.
The building plans submitted with the DA showed a new bar being constructed on one side of the existing wall that divided the two tenancies.
A $1.5 million development application (DA) had been lodged with Bathurst Regional Council seeking consent to redevelop the Webb Stores building in George Street.
The building, circa 1870, is home to a number of prominent businesses, including Crema, Cobblestone Lane and Whiskey and Wags.
It was put on the market in early 2021 and ultimately sold in October that year.
The new owners were proposing works throughout the whole building, from the basement to the top floor.
According to the statement of environmental effects, the development "will provide for building works to upgrade the existing heritage listed building to enable reuse and activation".
"The upper floors have remained vacant for some time and as such this development will provide encouragement for new occupants," the document said.
