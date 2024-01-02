I've got some big concerns about the Jenolan Caves precinct plans | Letter

RE: Draft Grand Arch Precinct Master Plan (Jenolan Caves) - December 2022.
As a senior, some of my earliest childhood memories are of visiting Jenolan Caves. I have continued to do so ever since and always remain enchanted by its unique environment.
By chance, I came across the above master plan when making a recent reservation for my family to stay three nights at Caves House.
Therefore, I am horrified that the authors of this master plan propose what I believe to be extensive, indiscriminate degradation and destruction to the Jenolan Caves precinct.
This built heritage has particular significance and is reinforced by its unique location in the remote Jenolan Caves Karst Conservation Reserve, Blue Mountains National Park, and its UNESCO World Heritage Area.
It appears that the recent fire and flood damage initiated a need to review the Jenolan Caves precinct's operations.
However, the NSW Government has failed to justify the necessity of building a completely new Gateway Centre.
Today and overall, the integrity of the Jenolan Caves precinct's heritage - natural and built - is intact.
Contrary to repetition throughout the master plan, I believe its proposals for such upheaval are contrary to sound conservation practice and contrary to addressing climate change.
There is an underlying question: why build when it is not necessary?
Furthermore, the planned new Gateway Centre would be immediately adjacent to a car park! This proposal alone defies all the principles of conserving the Jenolan Caves precinct's heritage.
It is extravagant, and alien in all respects: size and appearance. Further, it is remote from the Jenolan Caves Village Square, which is the recognised precinct centre, is effective in its function, readily accessible to the cave entries, and has evolved into having a distinctive "sense of place".
It is a square to preserve; yet still able to reinforce and improve.
Walter Liberty Vernon's distinguished Jenolan Caves House and the main building is from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Contrary to today, it is a building which reflects a time when planning, designing and building were structured, disciplined businesses and sciences.
The collective Jenolan Caves group of buildings are consistent in their appearance and complement Walter Liberty Vernon's Jenolan Caves House.
Some of these buildings may be modest, yet together they contribute to the precinct's cohesion, therefore its unique heritage.
However, along with other proposals, I believe the new Gateway Centre destroys this and will result in dysfunction.
The master plan dismisses as of "little significance" seven of these 12 buildings, six of which are to be demolished.
Each of these buildings contributes to the overall heritage value as well as the function of the Jenolan Caves precinct.
The demolition of any one of these buildings diminishes not only its heritage but also its function.
In doing so, the NSW Government contravenes its own stated "strategic goals" and blatantly squanders taxpayers' money.
As an example, the ticket office, guides' office and toilet are integral to the Jenolan Caves Village Square. These facilities are strategically well-located.
Their functions are indelibly recognised in the minds of people and endure over time. To destroy this is contrary to the basic principles of continuity and conservation.
While there is an apparent need to upgrade and expand these facilities, the removal of vehicles completely frees up this area and will therefore provide more than ample space to do so.
Also, there will be more than ample space to protect and increase the clearance to the "holm oak". The facilities which exist can well guide whatever alterations and additions may be required and in-situ.
Another example is the gardeners' store and public toilet.
In recent decades, we have lost the ability to provide adequate and well-designed public toilet facilities.
To the contrary, however, due to the original pioneers' vision, the Jenolan Caves precinct is well-served and in strategic locations.
In particular, and from first-hand experience, contrary to the master plan's claim, it has a distinguished presence, well-designed, well-built and well-located.
Yet the master plan's authors propose its destruction as well as others throughout the precinct.
Since this master plan wants to address the precinct's future, it offers the opportunity to review road access.
Given the site's topographical constraints and the incumbent need to protect its natural environment, flora and fauna deems that it has reached its optimum maximum development density.
That is, there is no more space to accommodate more people and more cars. Therefore, it is a matter of conserving and working with what exists.
As testified by evidence, when there is a decrease in human activity, the wallaby population recovers.
To increase visitor numbers constitutes over-tourism and will bring about degradation.
Given the modest size of the Jenolan Caves precinct, two means of road access was always excessive.
Access and two-ways via the Five Mile Road was always precarious. Due to the extent of recent damage, it would involve enormous cost to reinstate it and to maintain its existence is not sustainable.
The Five Mile Road has come to the end of its life; therefore, it is time to return it to nature and which climate change will accelerate. It reinstates the Two Mile Road as the original means of access.
The closure of the Five Mile Road removes all vehicular traffic from the Grand Arch and therefore resolves what was always a problem of constant pedestrian conflict and degradation to the area.
This then creates a dedicated pedestrian zone from the Boiler House Road to the De Burghs Bridge and beyond.
The situation testifies to the fundamental flaws in the NSW Government's methodology, its ad hoc decisions, and its failures to act on behalf of the community to protect this unique heritage.
Unless Premier Chris Minns intervenes and demonstrates political leadership to address this current debacle and its issues, I believe he will become the custodian of the Jenolan Caves precinct's permanent vandalism.
