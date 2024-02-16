Looking back: New bubs in the new year 2014

A BIG happy birthday to the new year babies the Western Advocate photographed back in January, 2014!
We revisit the photos captured of mums and their bubs who brought in the year with a gift of life to the world.
Sixteen babies (including a set of twins!) graced the Western Advocate pages which we have recomposed in the gallery above.
Now, ten years on we wonder where all these kids must be up to now.
Be sure to check out our 2013 galleries as well as previous months. And see our most recent arrivals, including Bathurst's first born for the year, while you're at it!
