'Extremely disappointed': speeding has Bathurst Highway Patrol boss shaking head

OFFICERS from Bathurst Highway Patrol have been left shaking their heads by some of the alleged speeding incidents police say they've detected in recent days.
NSW Police have been out in force as part of the annual Christmas and New Year high-visibility traffic operation, which enforces the road rules at the time when more people are travelling.
In the Bathurst area, speeding has been the most common offence to occur during that period.
Bathurst High Patrol acting Sergeant Adam Cross said there has been some very concerning behaviour, at the top of the list being the two drivers alleged to have been travelling at around 170km/h on the Great Western Highway on December 30, 2023.
The alleged incident occurred just a few kilometres from the site of a fatal crash near Wallerawang the previous day, in which two men were killed and more than a dozen other people, including children, were injured.
The fatal crash, which is still under investigation, showed how easily a tragedy can occur on the region's roads and how devastating the impact can be.
Acting Sgt Cross said he was "extremely disappointed in the behaviour of some motorists", including the drivers who police allege were caught doing 170km/h.
He said, aggravating that incident was that one of the drivers, who produced a Provisional 1 licence, had three other passengers, including a four-month-old baby, in the vehicle at the time of the alleged speeding offence.
Acting Sgt Cross said drivers need to think about the potential ramifications for not just themselves, but their passengers and other road users, if they break the road rules.
"A moment of madness could be a lifetime of misery," he said.
Police are regularly telling drivers to stick to the speed limit, but the message isn't getting through to everyone, and acting Sgt Cross suspects it is because people are in a hurry to get to their destination.
But that decision to speed, or take other risks, such as drink-driving or driving while tired, could end in disaster, and that impacts people beyond just the vehicles involved.
"Not only does it have an effect on the emergency service workers, it has an effect on the community as a whole," acting Sgt Cross said.
"... You've got to think about the people that are in your car - they could be your family, your friends - and just that flow-on effect if something bad happens.
"You only have to look at that accident the other day. Have a look how many people have been affected now."
He reminded people to drive safely as the school holidays continue and the Australia Day long weekend approaches.
"We're still in that period of holidays where people need to be patient on the roads, take extra breaks. We just need to get to our destinations safely and just stick to the speed limit," he said.
