Bathurst childhood, inspiring local GP feature in Steve's memoirs

A FORMER Bathurst man hopes he can inspire others to work towards their dreams through the recent publication of his memoirs.
Steve Hembry lived in Bathurst with his family in the late 1950s and early 1960s, when his father, J.U.C. (Con) Hembry, was the chief engineer at what was then Bathurst City Council.
A number of stories from those years feature in Mr Hembry's book Drawn To The Sea: A Memoir, which details his mission to help people cope with trauma, whether through relationships, physical disease, injury or in the spiritual domain.
"If the story of how a long-time local Bathurst GP, Dr Arthur Pepper, inspiring me to persevere to achieve my own qualifications as a GP can inspire others to work towards their own dreams, then I have satisfied one of the purposes of my book," he said.
Mr Hembry said he was at West Bathurst Public School and then Bathurst High School from 1958 to 1964.
One of the notable projects for which his father was responsible as chief engineer at the council during those years, he said, "was the first hot-mix sealing of Mount Panorama motor racing circuit".
A story in the Western Advocate in mid-June 1964, with the headline "Bathurst's engineer resigns", detailed how Mr Hembry had tendered his resignation "to a special meeting of Bathurst City Council for 'family reasons'".
"The resignation will take effect in about three weeks," the article said.
"Tributes to Mr Hembry were paid by several aldermen at the meeting."
