Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bestwick's best fixer-upper ready for renos to restore its former glory

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
January 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Bestwick names his best fixer-upper in January 2024, for those looking to begin their renovation journey. Picture by Amy Rees
Mitchell Bestwick names his best fixer-upper in January 2024, for those looking to begin their renovation journey. Picture by Amy Rees

WHETHER you've been keen to try your hand at renovating, or you set a new year's resolution to dive head-first into a new project, this fixer-upper is worth looking at.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.