Bestwick's best fixer-upper ready for renos to restore its former glory

WHETHER you've been keen to try your hand at renovating, or you set a new year's resolution to dive head-first into a new project, this fixer-upper is worth looking at.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Bestwick Real Estate owner and licensee in charge Mitchell Bestwick said his best renovator on the market is at 24 Olive Street, Mandurama.
Located around 60 kilometres out of Bathurst, this property on the main street of Mandurama has serious potential as either a cafe/restaurant or home.
Mr Bestwick said the circa 1873 building features an open fireplace, courtyard, shed, floorboards and much more, and would be a great starting point for someone with creative vision.
"It's a flexible one, you could make it an amazing residence," he said.
"With the main living area having the pitched ceiling, it would create a truly unique and one of a kind main living area.
"Or if you renovated smartly, it could also be a commercial opportunity."
Priced between $230,000 and $250,000 - which is less than what a lot of empty house blocks in Bathurst are selling for, Mr Bestwick said it's well-priced and comes with a terrific shell to work with.
The historic Victorian double-bricked property also features double french doors that lead you into the heart of the home.
As well as a generous sized kitchen, five bedrooms, two separate alfresco areas and rear lane access for off-street parking.
Mr Bestwick said the property is positioned perfectly for someone to take control of their own lifestyle and run their own business, or renovate and enjoy a truly unique residence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.