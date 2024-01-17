Revive the Driver Reviver program, volunteers call to see service restored

IT'S been five years since the Bathurst Driver Reviver program stopped running, and volunteers want the service back.
The program stopped in December 2018, after a few concerns were raised at a meeting with a Transport for NSW representative, the Driver Reviver site manager and a member of council.
But according to the Country Women's Association (CWA) president - the organisation that ran the program for quite a number of years - they have been left in the dark ever since, regarding the return of Driver Reviver.
"If I go back about two years before COVID started ... our coordinator at the time was contacted by [Roads and Maritime Services] to say that they were considering moving the Driver Reviver site," CWA president Helana Donaldson said.
"They thought the site we'd been operating from for years was not suitable.
"But we had a lot of data that we had collected ... so we provided that information [to the RMS] and said we don't agree."
According to a Transport for NSW spokesperson, concerns with the site at the Morse Park location included lighting around the stall and toilet block, water pooling near the footpath/entry area, water issues on the unsealed shoulder of the road and damage and location of the Driver Reviver signage.
However, Ms Donaldson said the sign is still in perfect condition, there's plenty of cover for when it rains and her biggest issue isn't the fact concerns were raised, it's the fact the CWA stopped receiving communication from RMS.
Ms Donaldson said the last communications were made when COVID hit and the CWA asked about what procedures were necessary to continue the service.
To which there was no response.
"There was just no communication and we didn't know who to talk to," she said.
"The CWA Bathurst branch are very keen to reinstate the Driver Reviver program and we would take responsibility for it."
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the community and partnering team would be pleased to work with council to reinstate the Driver Reviver program and find ways of overcoming possible issues.
