Invitation extended towards Group 11 teams again for Panthers knockout

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 2 2024 - 6:00pm
THE call has gone out for Group 10 and 11 sides to register their interest for the Bathurst Panthers Knockout, following the announcement of dates for the 2024 edition.

