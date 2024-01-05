Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Weekender Summary

With the show over, where to from here on?

By Editorial
January 5 2024 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fireworks at the Adventure Playground.
Fireworks at the Adventure Playground.

THE cancellation and revival of Bathurst's Party in the Park looks, on the surface, to be one of those rare stories where everyone gets what they want.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.