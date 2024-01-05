With the show over, where to from here on?

THE cancellation and revival of Bathurst's Party in the Park looks, on the surface, to be one of those rare stories where everyone gets what they want.
Bathurst Regional Council wanted to save money and achieved that by cancelling the New Year's Eve event at Victoria Park.
The Bathurst Business Chamber was taking a risk by stepping in to take over the event at incredibly short notice, but a big crowd last Sunday night showed the risk had paid off.
The chamber didn't just get plenty of positive publicity as it saved the 2023 Party in the Park, it got a promotion opportunity for the organisation itself.
As well, the message from the chamber - that it had stepped in as a way to say thank you to the people of Bathurst for supporting Bathurst businesses - was an important one during a time of cost-of-living pressures and a rise in online shopping.
The closure of a number of CBD shops in the past year shows that the pressure remains on those who own or run bricks-and-mortar operations.
Being seen to be giving back to the community can't be a bad thing as our central city businesses try to convince locals to keep off the internet and support physical shops instead.
So, with a successful private sector Party in the Park under the city's belt, where to from here?
The answer to that question might well lie in the thinking behind council's original decision.
If council made the cancellation announcement assuming someone else would step in and run the Party in the Park instead, then it's been mission accomplished and it's hard to imagine the arrangement will now change.
An alternative view, though, is that council made the announcement - and bear in mind it was less than a month before New Year's Eve - thinking the event wouldn't go ahead this year and a city unwilling to accept a big rise in rates might belatedly realise that sacrifices would therefore be involved.
If council was hoping to make that point, it might well have been lost amid the colour and the noise of the fireworks going ahead as usual just before 9pm on December 31.
If a cancelled party goes ahead, but someone else pays for it, is the money actually saved or the burden just shifted? That's something to muse on during these long, lazy days of summer.
