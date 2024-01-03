Does an intensive songwriting workshop sound good? | The arts

IT'S hot, school holidays are long and kids need some creative time.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Here's a selection of ideas from the excellent list at Arts OutWest's What's On.
APRA AMCOS (Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society) have run their SongMakers program a few times in the region over the past year or so.
SongMakers is an intensive workshop for youth aged 16 to 21. Over two days, participants spend time with some of Australia's most exciting hit-makers to collaborate, write and record original songs.
Engaging, challenging and rewarding, it's a chance to unlock a range of creative capabilities important for success within and beyond the music industry.
Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre will host a SongMakers workshop on January 10-11. Details are here.
BATHURST Library is holding the summer reading club challenge again.
It's for ages zero to 17, it's a great way to keep kids reading over the summer holidays and there are six prize packs up for grabs worth $600.
More information is here.
Orange City Library activities will include a screen-printing workshop (Monday, January 15). Bookings are required.
Libraries across the Central West will have school holiday programs, including arts and crafts activities. Check with your local as most require booking ahead.
EVANS Arts Council has a youth workshop program providing a plethora of creative things to do that will colour your children's imagination every day and stop any hint of boredom entering their thoughts.
Various school holiday workshops will be held in the January 2024 school holidays. Bookings are required.
Unlock the world of virtual reality and gaming at WAYOUT Artspace Kandos (starts Monday, January 15, 10am-2pm) by joining Cementa's five-day immersive workshop designed exclusively for young tech enthusiasts (13-19 years old).
Dive into the exciting realms of VR creation and game development. Learn from industry expert and artist Dr Josh Harle, explore cutting-edge technologies and unleash your creativity. Bookings are required. Details are here.
Orange's Cleverness Art School has heaps of art classes for kids, including painting animal tote bags (Monday, January 8, 9.30am-11.30am). Check the website for the full list.
Orange City Council and local low waste champion, Kate Willoughby of Orange Eco, will run a free beeswax wrap-making workshop to help the community start their waste reduction journey (Friday, January 12, 10-11.30am at the ELF (Environmental Learning Facility) in Phillip Street). Bookings are required.
Head to Parkes for a pottery workshop for children aged eight to 12 years. It will be held on Monday, January 8 and Friday, January 12. Details are here.
Wendy Anne Hawkes will be bringing her popular Art Tonic art lessons to The Annexe at Portland over summer for all those who need a creative boost.
This summer, Adult Art Tonic sessions will focus on architecture, using the fascinating buildings of The Foundations to teach skills in pencil sketching, charcoal and watercolours.
Teen Art Tonic and Kids Art Tonic will be focused on colour while working with watercolours, oil pastels and acrylic paint. All materials will be provided.
Sessions will be held from Friday, January 19 thorough to Saturday, February 3.
MAGIC and illusion will come to Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Saturday, January 13 when Abrakadabra perform at 2pm.
Don't miss this incredible display of magic and wonder that will make you question reality and leave you believing in the impossible. Details are here.
HILL End's Bald Hill tourist mine will hold a guided tour on Saturday, January 6 at 1.30pm.
The guided tour at the mine, a short walk or drive from Hill End, is ideal for families and groups.
Or if you're in the car anywhere in the Central West and need a good eye-spy game, use the Public Art Map at Arts OutWest's Culture Maps Central NSW to pinpoint the exact locations of more than 350 works of public art.
It's free, easy to use and fun for kids.
Visit www.centralnsw.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.