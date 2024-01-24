Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

'We've been forgotten': Aubin wants projects back on agenda in regional areas

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
January 25 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin says regional and rural areas are getting left behind by the Labor-led state and federal governments.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.