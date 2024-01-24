'We've been forgotten': Aubin wants projects back on agenda in regional areas

COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin says regional and rural areas are getting left behind by the Labor-led state and federal governments.
At the December, 2023 ordinary meeting of Bathurst Regional Council, he criticised state politicians for posing in photos with the Central NSW Joint Organisation - a group of regional councils, including Bathurst - while projects to the regions have been cut.
"Let's get real, let's really pump this government to try and get some funding for projects back into regional areas, because we've been forgotten," Cr Aubin said.
He later told the Western Advocate he thought their attendance at CNSWJO meetings was a "farce".
"They had a few of the ministers attend the meeting and I just thought it was a farce, the fact that they'd come out and sort of said, 'Yeah, we'd like to see this done, we'd like to see that done'," he said.
"There's no funding for anything, and council is just swamped with cost-shifting."
One of the project losses he is most frustrated about is the Great Western Highway upgrade, including a proposed tunnel.
In November, 2023, the federal government withdrew $2 billion that had been set aside to construct east and west sections between Katoomba and Lithgow.
The decision was made in response to a review of the Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP), which found that a number of projects do not demonstrate merit, lack any national strategic rationale and do not meet the Australian government's national investment priorities.
At the time, federal infrastructure minister Catherine King said: "All states and territories have maintained their funding in the pipeline that they previously had - not a single dollar less for any state or territory over the next 10 years."
Cr Aubin said traffic on the Great Western Highway is regularly affected by crashes, and the upgrades that at one stage were proposed would have made travel between Bathurst and Sydney more efficient.
"[The tunnel] was just going to make travel to Sydney and back so much quicker," he said.
"The tunnels in Sydney - the NorthConnex, the WestConnex - they are unreal. They are really, really, really good. They take so much time off your travel. It's safe. They're great."
Labor ministers have continued to defend their position on not funding the Great Western Highway tunnel, including Regional Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison.
In October, 2023, she said a full assessment of the road corridor was needed.
"This is a project that has been talked about for many decades. We have to look at what is the best way to achieve the outcome that's required," she said.
"Is that a tunnel? Is that a duplication? Is that using another route?
"We have to look at all of the options for east-west connectivity across the Blue Mountains."
But Cr Aubin says it wasn't fair for money to be withdrawn from the Great Western Highway, while metropolitan roads continue to get attention.
"It's not fair. It's just not fair, and we know the reason," he said.
"The city is their vote base, because there's so many more votes to be had in the city areas, and us poor old country cousins miss out."
He said the state government needs to start prioritise projects in regional areas.
"They should be looking after our regional areas because, let's face it, a lot of the food-based stuff that heads into the city, it's from out here," Cr Aubin said.
"I just think it's about time they opened their eyes and looked out over the mountains and see what there is out here.
"Let's start looking after the people of the regions and not just the people of the city."
