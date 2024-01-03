Local stars show visitors what they're made of at Bathurst Open

PLAYERS ventured from across Australia to take part in the recent Bathurst Summer Open but it was the home city competitors who claimed the majority of the spoils.
Grace Schumacher, Alex Mitton and Jeorge Collins all came away with victories against some of the best players the nation has to offer.
Schumacher claimed the open women's singles prize and also teamed up with Mitton to take out the mixed doubles.
Mitton doubled his doubles success by winning the men's event alongside Collins.
Tournament organiser Andrew Mitton said it was great to see local players taking out prizes.
"Bathurst Locals competed outstandingly, taking out three of the five major events," he said.
"We had nearly 600 matches played over three days.
"The quality was high and spectators witnessed outstanding matches throughout the three days."
Schumacher dispatched every opponent in front of her on the path to the singles crown.
The Eglinton player and top seed took down third seed Tongni Chen 6-0, 6-3 in the final.
Mitton and Collins dropped just 12 games across three matches on their path to the final.
The number one seeds didn't disappoint in the finale against Minhoon and Minwoo Lee, winning 6-1, 6-2.
Schumacher and Mitton's performance in the mixed doubles final was superb, dispatching Kyle Anderson and Bridget Saunders 6-1, 6-2.
Collins went into the men's singles as the top seed but had his run in the tournament ended by fifth seed, and eventual champion, Jesse Ingleton.
Ingleton won a match that went down to the wire, where he won a super tie break 11-9.
More than 250 players took part in the event, drawing competitors from as far as Victoria and South Australia.
