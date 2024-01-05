Doubt to triumph: Remy's winning dive into trauma triggers at the dentist

COVERING the concept of a trip to the dentist being triggering and traumatic for sexual assault survivors has put a Bathurst journalism student on the national stage.
Remy Naughton produced a story for National Radio News (NRN), discussing how many aspects of sitting in the chair at the dentist are triggering for survivors of sexual assault.
And this news piece with Melbourne dentist Dr Sharonne Zaks won Ms Naughton a national Ossie award.
The Ossie Awards are organised by the Journalism Education and Research Association of Australia (JERAA) in order to showcase Australia's best student journalism.
At the time of receiving the email saying she had taken out the Our Watch category, the second-year Charles Sturt University (CSU) student was questioning whether she was embarking down the right career path.
So gaining national recognition was a timely reminder that she's on track.
"When I received the email to say I'd won I was ecstatic," Ms Naughton said.
"It was so cool, I was so excited.
"At that time I was questioning where I was in journalism and what the future would look like for me, but it was nice to have a bit of recognition to know that this is where I should be and where I should go."
Working at NRN - a radio station based at the CSU campus - Ms Naughton prepares a lot of news bulletins during her shifts.
So when the press release about a dental conference in Sydney came across her desk, the day began like any other.
But after interviewing Dr Zaks - who was one of the guest speakers at the conference - Ms Naughton soon realised this story was different to most of the ones that she covers.
Dr Zaks specialises in creating a safe environment in the dental surgery for people who have been sexually assaulted.
During the interview with Ms Naughton, Dr Zaks spoke about how sitting back in a chair with someone standing over you, touching your mouth and face while not being able to speak is triggering for victims of sexual assault.
And as a result, many victims forego maintaining their oral health due to how traumatising the experience can be.
"Apparently the dentist experience and the person's experience being sexually assaulted is very similar, in terms of being held down and not being able to talk," Ms Naughton said.
"[Dr Zaks] was really easy to speak to and everything she said anyone could understand, which is really helpful.
"It was so interesting and she was so insightful with everything she said."
The award came as even more of a shock to Ms Naughton, as journalism wasn't something that she ever dreamed of doing.
In fact, when she began her tertiary education studying business on the Central Coast, she was encouraged by a lecturer to pursue journalism due to her great English skills.
So, Ms Naughton made the move to Bathurst to begin a Communications degree at CSU, and after the further encouragement of winning the Ossie award, she is thoroughly enjoying her temporary tree change.
"I hadn't heard of the journalism course before, but coming here I learnt so much and I fell in love with journalism," she said.
"I think it's such a cool career path, I'd love to go into all aspects."
Ms Naughton recently did an internship in the Northern Territory where she got to experience all facets of journalism, and she loved the diversity.
Now on the downhill run of her university degree, Ms Naughton hopes to score a job where she can share people's stories across multiple platforms.
"My parents are currently residing in the Northern Territory, so I'd love to go up there and really get to learn so much more," she said.
"I did an internship up there a couple of weeks ago and I loved that I got to do everything. You have to do a radio package, TV, as well as writing.
"I do like how it's a bit different and there's always something happening. I enjoy the rush and the pressure and I just love the connection with people."
But for now, Ms Naughton just hopes to learn as much as she can about all sides of journalism and embrace every opportunity she gets.
And on a high after receiving her Ossie award, she's eager to continue to develop her skills and become the best journalist she can be.
