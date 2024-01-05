Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Flicking the switch: New PJ Moodie lights take Bathurst highway tally to 12

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated January 5 2024 - 12:55pm, first published 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new lights have been switched on at PJ Moodie Memorial Drive. Picture by James Arrow.
The new lights have been switched on at PJ Moodie Memorial Drive. Picture by James Arrow.

THOSE travelling the Great Western Highway through Bathurst now have their 12th set of traffic lights to negotiate after the latest addition started operating at Raglan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.