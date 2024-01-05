Flicking the switch: New PJ Moodie lights take Bathurst highway tally to 12

THOSE travelling the Great Western Highway through Bathurst now have their 12th set of traffic lights to negotiate after the latest addition started operating at Raglan.
Traffic lights at the PJ Moodie Memorial Drive intersection were not part of the design for the upgrade of the highway from Kelso to Raglan that was released in mid-2019, but were foreshadowed.
"At this stage a roundabout at the PJ Moodie Memorial Drive intersection is not considered to be the best option to keep traffic travelling through the area efficiently," Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn said at the time.
"The upgrade includes a provision for a future set of traffic lights at the intersection if required."
The lights had become part of the plan by the time major work on the highway upgrade got started in early 2021 and they were switched on during the recent Christmas-new year period after the new lanes on the highway were opened in the days before December 25.
Traffic lights on the highway through Bathurst
The PJ Moodie lights are the first to be added to the highway through Bathurst since lights were installed at Stockland Drive and Pat O'Leary Drive at Kelso.
As part of the 2.4-kilometre upgrade of the highway through Kelso - which began in earnest in October 2015 and opened in March 2017 - new lights were opened at Stockland Drive, at the turn-off to the commercial complex that includes Bunnings, in early September 2014.
The lights at Pat O'Leary Drive, at the turn-off to the Kelso McDonald's, opened within the next 12 months as the highway was progressively widened to four lanes.
Not everyone was a fan, though: in 2021, reader Brian Bailey said in a letter to the Western Advocate that "heavy vehicles heading west are continuously having to stop (on a downhill run) to allow one vehicle to exit Pat O'Leary Drive or turn into Pat O'Leary Drive from Bathurst (a mandatory arrowed light turn, not like Stockland Drive lights)".
"The lights at Havannah Street and the Great Western Highway are always requiring maintenance, getting out of sync and with sensor faults continuously frustrating drivers," he wrote.
"Are traffic lights so cheap to install that we auto opt for them rather than the long-term maintenance-free solution of a roundabout?"
On the other side of the ledger, traffic lights at the intersection with Littlebourne Street (the turn-off to O'Connell and Oberon) were replaced with an oversized roundabout when the highway was widened through Kelso.
