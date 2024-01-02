Council, there is an alternative to your cost-cutting - and the money is there | Letter

$1/
Bathurst Regional Council has long trumpeted itself and the district as being progressive, far-sighted and seeking to encourage migrants to the region.
Cutting $1.5 million from its budget must surely be regressive in the pursuit of its aims.
In addition, previous economists have calculated that for every $1 of capital expenditure, a further $6 is generated within the region.
On that basis, $9 million is lost to the economy.
Further, by delaying maintenance and other capital expenditure, those items are likely to cost more or may never be undertaken.
Perhaps the latter is the underlying reason for excluding them from this year's budget.
Instead of cancellations, maybe now is the time for council to loosen the purse strings on the money that is tucked away in its uncommitted reserve funds, which are probably accruing interest of about $1.5m per annum.
In that way, progress continues, the economy benefits, and council can say that it is keeping pace with the demands of a growing region.
I might add that such funds were properly reserved by previous councils for a rainy day. It is my view that that day has arrived.
